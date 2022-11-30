Christine McVie ‘Always’ Wanted Lindsey Buckingham ‘Back’ in Fleetwood Mac

Known for their tumultuous interpersonal relationships, Fleetwood Mac‘s most known lineup included Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, and John McVie. In 2018, Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac and became estranged from some of the band members. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Christine McVie shared that Buckingham “was missed” from the band and she “always” wanted him “back” in the group.

Christine McVie wanted Lindsey Buckingham ‘back’ in Fleetwood Mac

In 2018, Buckingham was officially fired from Fleetwood Mac. Buckingham later shared that he blamed Nicks for his firing from the group.

“It was all Stevie’s doing,” Buckingham told People Magazine. “Stevie basically gave the band an ultimatum that either I had to go or she would go. It would be like [Mick] Jagger saying, ‘Well, either Keith [Richards] has to go or I’m going to go.'”

Over the years, Buckingham repeatedly expressed his desire to return to the group. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Christine McVie echoed that sentiment and admitted the guitarist was missed during the band’s An Evening with Fleetwood Mac tour.

“I’d always want Lindsey back,” Christine McVie said. “He’s the best. Neil and Mike were such a cheerful couple, but Lindsey was missed.”

Christine McVie allegedly texted Lindsey Buckingham after he was fired

Speaking with People Magazine, Buckingham shared that after he was fired, Christine McVie reached out to him to apologize.

“I think they felt they might have been threatening their own financial livelihoods at that point, and that’s a tough one,” Buckingham said.

He continued, “It was a tough one for Mick especially, but for Christine too. I mean, Christine texted me and said, ‘I’m really sorry I didn’t stand up for you when that happened.’ She said, ‘I had just bought a house,’ so that was the tradeoff that they made.”

Christine McVie died at the age of 79

On Nov. 30, 2022, Christine McVie’s family announced that the singer and keyboardist died at the age of 79 years old. Fleetwood Mac also released a statement.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life,” Fleetwood Mac’s statement reads.

The statement continues, “We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

At the time of Christine McVie’s death, Fleetwood Mac was on hiatus, though members had voiced hopes about reuniting at some point. Unfortunately, the lineup of Fleetwood, Nicks, Buckingham, Christine McVie, and John McVie will never be able to record music together again.

