Christine McVie Says She Brought ‘The Romance and the Warmth’ to Fleetwood Mac

Christine McVie appeared as a vocalist, keyboard player, and songwriter for Fleetwood Mac. In the 1990s, she left the group, citing her fear of flying. Still, McVie said that the group worked because the artists complimented one another — especially when they wrote original songs.

Christine McVie left Fleetwood Mac due to a fear of flying

Fleetwood Mac’s vocalist and keyboard player, Christine McVie, performs at the Met Center | Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In 1998, after nearly 30 years of playing piano for Fleetwood Mac, McVie left the band. She said the reason was a fear of flying she developed, which inhibited her from traveling with the other musicians.

“I left the band because I developed a terrible fear of flying,” she said during a New Yorker interview. “I wanted to restore an ancient house in Kent, and that’s what I did. It was a heap — this Tudor building with the beams painted lime green, so hideous.”

Although she had an idea that she’s “love small village life,” she eventually returned to the rock band. She even credited Mick Fleetwood with helping her overcome her phobia of flying.

One of the band’s final live performances together was in 2019 when they “kind of broke up.” McVie told Rolling Stone she “couldn’t say for sure” if Fleetwood Mac would appear onstage again.

Christine McVie commented on her role in Fleetwood Mac — ‘we’re such different writers’

Even if they’re not actively creating music, McVie shared she “enjoyed” working with the artists. During one interview with Las Vegas Weekly, this keyboardist commented on her time away from Fleetwood Mac.

“I think we all just compliment each other, because we’re such different writers,” McVie said. “My contribution is the romance and the warmth. The love songs. Lindsey has his particular style of playing and writing, Stevie has hers.”

Christine McVie is the songwriter behind Rumours’ “Songbird,” sharing it took her 30 minutes to write. On the same album, McVie collaborated with all Fleetwood Mac members for “The Chain” — Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and John McVie.

“And then you combine all three voices when you start putting in harmonies and that incredibly powerful rhythm section,” she continued. “It’s a winner all the way around. People just love it. So do we.”

Christine McVie wrote songs ‘Songbird,’ ‘You Make Loving Fun,’ and ‘Oh Daddy’

Each Fleetwood Mac member had a unique role in creating and performing music. Nicks is the songwriter behind “Landside,” and “Dreams,” partnering with Buckingham for “Everywhere.” Buckingham created “Go Your Own Way,” even if the meaning behind this song was not an accurate portrayal of his relationship with Nicks.

Even if the lineup changed several times, Fleetwood Mac performed as a group for several decades. In 2022, Nicks appeared as a solo artist at Connecticut’s Sound on Sound Music Festival and New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival, showcasing hits by the rock band.

