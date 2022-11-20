Christine McVie on Who ‘Sugar Daddy’ Was (or Wasn’t) About

Christine McVie is one of Fleetwood Mac’s songwriters, credited on “The Chain,” “Oh Daddy,” “Songbird,” and other hits. During one interview, she elaborated on “Sugar Daddy” and what inspired the 1975 release. Here’s what we learned from the award-winning keyboard player and vocalist.

What is ‘Sugar Daddy’ by Fleetwood Mac about?

Singer and songwriter Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac performs during Fleetwood Mac In Concert at Madison Square Garden | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

This band needs a Sugar Daddy — or at least one song suggests that much. “Sugar Daddy” is about searching for a financial provider. Because the narrator is already committed emotionally, though, they only need someone to lend “a little money.”

“Well I need a sugar daddy / He could be my friend,” the lyrics state. “And if I needed a little money, I know he would lend me, lend me a hand / But when it comes to love / He’d better leave me alone / ‘Cause I’ve got you, baby / And you give me all the love I need.”

Released in 1975 with the band’s self-titled album, Christine McVie is credited on Spotify as the songwriter. It was produced by Christine McVie, John McVie, Keith Olsen, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, and Stevie Nicks.

Christine McVie revealed who she wrote ‘Sugar Daddy’ by Fleetwood Mac about

Years after its release, McVie was asked about the meaning behind “Sugar Daddy.” Particularly, if she had a person in mind when she created the Fleetwood Mac song. The keyboard player confirmed it was just an idea she dreamed up.

“I don’t recall it being about anybody,” McVie said during an interview with the Guardian. “I just dreamed it up. Most of my songs are based on truth, and real people, but a lot of them are just fantasies, really.”

This wouldn’t be the first McVie original inspired by a dream. According to Songfacts, “Songbird” wasn’t about a specific person. McVie explained she wrote this song from another person’s perspective, adding that it relates to “everybody.”

Christine McVie wrote ‘Oh Daddy’ for Fleetwood Mac

Christine McVie is also the songwriter behind “Oh Daddy” for Fleetwood Mac. This song, which features the repeated phrase “oh daddy,” details a relationship where someone is dependent on a toxic lover or parental figure.

“That’s probably my favorite Christine song of all time,” Nicks wrote in the liner notes to the 2013 reissue of Rumours (via Genius), “and probably one of the only dark songs she wrote.”

“Oh Daddy / You soothe me with your smile / You’re letting me know / You’re the best thing in my life,” the lyrics state. “Oh Daddy / If I could make you see / If there’s been a fool around / It’s got to be me / Yes, it’s got to me.”

Most of the Fleetwood Mac members had a role in writing and producing music. All five members collaborated on “The Chain” — Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie, Nicks, and Buckingham.

