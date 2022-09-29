Christine McVie Thought Fleetwood Mac’s Only U.S. No. 1 Hit Was ‘Really Boring’

“Dreams” may be one of Fleetwood Mac’s most popular songs, but one member of the rock band originally thought this song was “really boring.”

‘Dreams’ by Fleetwood Mac song meaning

Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks of the rock group Fleetwood Mac on the bus in circa 1976 | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac is known for hits like “Go Your Own Way,” “The Chain,” and “Never Going Back Again.” One song credited by Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham was the chart-topping hit “Dreams.”

According to Song Meanings, this song could be interpreted as a reflection on infidelity in a relationship. It could also directly reflect Nicks’ feelings about her friend-turned musical partner-turned-lover, Buckingham.

“Thunder only happens when it’s rainin’,” Nicks sings in the chorus. “Players only love you when they’re playin’ / Say women, they will come and they will go / When the rain washes you clean, you’ll know.”

According to Music Spotlight Magazine, during an interview with Blender in 2005, Nicks said she slipped away with Buckingham and wrote “Dreams” “in about 10 minutes.”

Christine McVie thought ‘Dreams’ was ‘really boring’

“Dreams” was released in conjunction with Rumours and subsequently became Fleetwood Mac’s only U.S. No. 1 hit. It holds over 1 billion Spotify plays and remains a fan-favorite track. Still, not every band member was behind the musicality of this original, especially because of the two repeating chords.

“I thought, ‘This is really boring,’ ” Christine McVie said during an interview with Blender, “but the Lindsey genius came into play, and he fashioned three sections out of identical chords, making each section sound completely different.”

‘Dreams’ by Fleetwood Mac became a popular TikTok trend

“Dreams” got a second life with the social media platform, TikTok. There, the user Dogg Face (real name Nathan Apocada) created a video using the Fleetwood Mac audio, appearing on a skateboard and sipping cranberry-raspberry juice from an Ocean Spray bottle. Something about the warm tones made this become one of 2020’s most popular trends.

According to Billboard, Mick Fleetwood surprised the Idaho native during a Zoom interview, thanking him on behalf of Fleetwood Mac. “One, we owe you,” he said. “It’s such a celebration of everything. I’ve heard you talking about it, and it’s so joyous and fun.”

“I just wanna say, outside of Fleetwood Mac, we owe you,” he continued. “It’s such a great story, and it’s so needed. In days that are really challenging…it makes people smile, and I’m so happy to be part of it. Congratulations on a wild, wild skateboard journey that has led us to talking today. I hope Stevie’s watching. She’s going to be overjoyed.”

That October, Nicks herself participated in the trend, lacing up her rollerskates and singing along with “Dreams” in a video. A container of cranberry juice could be seen in the background, although Nicks didn’t film herself skating for the TikTok clip. Music by Fleetwood Mac is now available on most major streaming platforms.

