'Christmas at Graceland' celebrates the king of rock and roll's favorite holiday of all with performances from inside his beloved Memphis home.

Elvis Presley fans will get a closer look at the interior of his beloved Graceland home during its first-ever live holiday special. Christmas at Graceland opens the doors of the historical abode of the King of Rock and Roll, celebrating Elvis’ favorite season. Here is the star-studded roster of performances.

Which superstars will appear on ‘Christmas at Graceland’?

Christmas at Graceland is the first time Elvis Presley’s home will be opened up to musical performances. In addition, a star-studded lineup of performers will sing holiday classics in the King of Rock and Roll’s home.

This inaugural event includes performances from Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, and Lainey Wilson. Furthermore, also featured are Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, and The War and Treaty.

The Christmas at Graceland special has an enviable position on the NBC schedule. Furthermore, it is set to follow this year’s edition of Christmas at Rockefeller Center.

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, helms this magical night

Riley Keough, Elvis Presley’s eldest granddaughter, is currently the owner of Graceland. After her mother Lisa Marie Presley died in January 2023, Keough took over the role in August of that same year.

In a statement on Graceland’s official site, Keough shared her joy at bringing this special to Elvis’ fans. And she says viewers will get to experience the magic of Graceland at Christmastime.

“My family and I are elated to open the doors to Graceland in this first-of-its-kind special,” said Keough. In addition, “With intimate musical performances drawing inspiration from my grandfather Elvis’s cherished Christmases in Memphis, viewers will be invited to experience firsthand the magic of Christmas at Graceland.”

“To celebrate the holidays at Graceland and be a part of the King’s legacy is both an honor and an absolute dream come true,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Media Group. “We thank Riley and her family for allowing all of us to visit her grandfather’s iconic home. And share an intimate musical experience that Elvis would’ve truly loved.”

‘Christmas at Graceland’ features never-before-seen Elvis Presley footage

The Elvis-themed Christmas show will feature one-of-a-kind performances from inside the Graceland estate. Through these spectacular performances, viewers will be invited to witness firsthand the legacy and spirit of this treasured family home.

Christmas at Graceland offers viewers an intimate look inside Elvis Presley’s family home. Subsequently, the performers will reveal how Elvis inspired them through his love of Christmas, music, and song.

The special is the first televised concert from the estate and will feature never-before broadcast footage of Elvis at his beloved family home alongside then-wife Priscilla Presley and daughter Lisa Marie. The Christmas season was his favorite, and the home continues to use many of his favorite decorations each year to deck the halls.

Christmas at Graceland airs Wednesday, November 29, at 10 p.m. EST. It is simulcast on Peacock.