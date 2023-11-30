The multi-hyphenate will perform two songs during the annual New York City event.

Cher‘s appearance at the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center event is a hotly anticipated event. This annual New York City holiday tradition is a sign the holiday season has begun. This year’s celebration includes some of the entertainment industry’s biggest stars, including the multi-hyphenate. Is this her first time lighting up the stage?

Cher will celebrate her first-holiday album at the Rockefeller Center Christmas event

Cher has been a leading face in the entertainment industry for over six decades. But it is her first time appearing at the Christmas in Rockefeller Center event. The tree lighting is the unofficial start of the holiday season in New York City.

The multi-hyphenate will appear within the ceremony’s two-hour block. However, it has not yet been revealed when she will perform.

Cher will likely sing her holiday hit, “DJ Play a Christmas Song.” She first performed the song during the 90th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It appears on her first-holiday album titled Christmas.

Cher is scheduled to perform a duet with another legendary female singer, Darlene Love

Along with performing her new holiday classic, Cher will sing a duet with her longtime friend, legendary singer Darlene Love, during the Christmas in Rockefeller Center event. NBC reports the women will sing a song memorable to both their careers.

Cher last worked with Love 60 years prior when, at 17, she made her recording debut singing backing vocals on the Phil Spector-produced classic “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home).” While it has not been confirmed if that is the song the women will perform, they will likely revisit the song that gave Cher her first entry into the music business.

Consequently, in 2019, Love took to Facebook to slam producers of the annual holiday extravaganza. She claimed she was never booked to perform her song, and instead, younger artists were hired to sing her holiday tune.

“They book these young artists who can’t even hit the notes properly and are off-key. Makes NO sense!! That’s my song, and I’m still alive,” Love declared.

Love’s “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)” was released in 1963. With a musical backing by The Wrecking Crew, with Sonny Bono listed as a percussionist, the song had lead vocals from Love and backing vocals from Cher and The Blossoms – Fanita James, Darlene Love, Gracia Nitzsche, Edna Wright, and Carolyn Willis.

What other stars will appear during the ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ tree lighting event?

Kelly Clarkson hosts and performs during the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The 2023 Christmas in Rockefeller Center special will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson. “I’m so excited to consider this city and Rockefeller Center my new home, and I can’t imagine a better way to kick off Christmas this year than to be a part of this beautiful New York tradition with the lighting of the tree,” Clarkson said in a statement ahead of the big night.

In addition, other performers set to rock Christmas in Rockefeller Center include Chloe Bailey, Adam Blackstone, David Foster, Liz Gillies, Seth MacFarlane, Barry Manilow, Katharine McPhee, Keke Palmer, Carly Pearce, Manuel Turizo, and others.

Blackstone and Palmer, Foster and McPhee, Gillies and MacFarlane will perform holiday duets. The Radio City Rockettes, the stars of the annual Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, will wow viewers with a festive performance.​

Christmas in Rockefeller Center airs beginning at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. It will be simulcast on Peacock.