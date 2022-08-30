Christmas Came Early for Dolly Parton With ‘A Smoky Mountain Christmas’

It may be August, but according to Dolly Parton, Christmas has already begun. This artist released her single “A Smoky Mountain Christmas,” also announcing her upcoming holiday album — A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe. Here’s what we know about her 2022 Christmas album.

Dolly Parton is the ‘Queen of Country’ and the unofficial Queen of Christmas

Parton is known for songs like “9 to 5,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “Jolene,” earning her reputation as one of the most prominent voices in country music. This singer is also the mastermind behind several holiday hits.

During an interview with Good Housekeeping, this artist revealed that Christmas is her favorite holiday. She elaborated, saying, “Christmas means everything to me … I often dress up as Santa Clause and wear red, white, and green throughout the Christmas holidays.”

Dolly Parton announced ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe’

If Parton says it’s time to celebrate Christmas, that means it’s time to celebrate Christmas. In August 2022, this artist announced her upcoming Christmas project would premiere on Oct 14 — the ultimate deluxe version of A Holly Dolly Christmas.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” Parton tweeted. “A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe is coming October 14th, and to celebrate, I’m sharing my previously unreleased track ‘A Smoky Mountain Christmas’ today!”

The non-deluxe version of this album debuted in 2020 and included songs, “Christmas On the Square,” “Circle Of Love,” and “Holly Jolly Christmas.” The song “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas” featured Michael Bublé, while “Christmas Is” featured Miley Cyrus.

‘A Smoky Mountain Christmas’ was included in a 1986 holiday film of the same title

With the audio for “A Smoky Mountain Christmas” available on YouTube and music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, some fans shared their appreciation for the film of the same title starring Parton released in the 1980s.

“For the life of me, I could never figure out why they never released a soundtrack to go with the movie, A Smoky Mountain Christmas,” one YouTube comment said. “That movie had amazing songs!”

“Finally! Been waiting for the songs from ‘A Smoky Mountain Christmas’ to be available basically my whole life,” another YouTube user noted. “Wish you would have included Country Memories, too. Loved that one at the beginning of the movie.”

Some YouTube users mentioned their tradition of watching (and rewatching) the Parton film during the holiday season. A DVD pack of Christmas classics, including A Smoky Mountain Christmas, is available on Amazon.

The country queen released other Christmas movies, including the Netflix original Christmas on The Square starring Christine Baranski. She also enjoyed a cameo in Pentatonix’s TV Christmas special, giving the a capella group ugly sweaters.

A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe debuts on Oct. 14, 2022. Until then, original songs by Parton are available on most major streaming platforms.

