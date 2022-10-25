‘Christmas Carol’: Jinyoung Turns to Revenge in Action Thriller Movie by ‘Save Me’ Director

K-Pop idol and actor Jinyoung takes on a dark and mysterious movie role. Fans are ready to see a different side to him after gaining recent fame among fans for his K-drama portrayal of Yoo Babi in the hit romance Yumi’s Cells. Jinyoung stars in the leading role in the action thriller Christmas Carol, based on a novel of the same name.

‘Christmas Carol’ has Jinyoung in his first double role

The title of the movie should not fool anyone. While fans have seen the actor’s more dramatic side in The Devil Judge, Christmas Carol will up the ante as they have never seen before. Jinyoung will star in the double role as twin brothers, Il-woo and Wol-woo.

According to Soompi, the movie’s premise focuses on Il-woo, “who goes to a juvenile detention center for revenge after his twin brother Wol Woo’s death, engages in a brutal confrontation with a juvenile gang.” Il-woo does everything possible to enact revenge against those who took his twin brother from him. Part of the synopsis includes that the police are partly to blame as they closed the case as an accident.

Fans are curious to see how far the character will go for vengeance, as the official poster reads, “I decided to become a monster.” But why is the movie titled, Christmas Carol? The storyline happens to take place on Christmas Day. Not only is Jinyoung’s leading role in Christmas Carol the talk of the town, but its director as well.

There are high hopes for the movie as Kim Sung-soo directs it. He is infamously known among K-drama fans for the OCN drama Save Me. The 2017 cult thriller storyline starred Seo Yea-ji in the lead role alongside Woo Do-hwan and Taecyeon. Save Me became a staple in the thriller genre as a young woman and her family became entrapped by a cult. Christmas Carol is set to premiere this December.

Jinyoung is the loveable Prince Charming co-worker in ‘Yumi’s Cells’

Before Christmas Carol, the last time fans saw Jinyoung was in Yumi’s Cells Season 2. The idol-turned-actor captured fans’ hearts in the role of Yoo Babi in the first season. His character is Kim Yu-mi (Kim Go-eun) co-worker who fans suspect has feelings for her. But they do not get to flourish until the second season when Yu-mi goes through a troubling breakup.

Yumi’s Cells Season 2 followed the webtoon storyline of Yu-mi giving love a chance again and falling hard for Babi’s perfection. But is he too perfect? Jinyoung’s other credited roles were in The Devil Judge, He is Psychometric, and Netflix’s Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.

