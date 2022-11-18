Christy Carlson Romano Had a Bad Feeling About Aaron Carter Weeks Before His Death 

Aaron Carter’s death has touched many former child stars, including actor Christy Carlson Romano. The Even Stevens star said she had a bad feeling about Carter just a few weeks before he died. Here’s what Romano and other Disney stars said about their friend.

Aaron Carter was found dead in his home a few weeks after he was scheduled to record a podcast with Christy Carlson Romano

On Saturday, Nov. 5, former child star Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California. The singer, rapper, and actor is survived by his 12-month-old son, Prince, whom he shared with his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin.

Carter’s cause of death is still unknown, and toxicology results from the autopsy could take several weeks. Friends close to the singer believe it was likely an accidental drug overdose.

Christy Carlson Romano was supposed to record an episode of her Vulnerable podcast with Carter at the end of September. But the “I Want Candy” singer never showed up. It is unclear why he did not make it to the recording session.

Romano was already set up in the recording studio when she realized Carter wasn’t coming. The former Disney star decided to continue recording alone, seated across from an empty chair and with a second unused microphone. At one point during the episode, she checked her phone for an update on Carter.

“I’m still looking,” she laughed, setting her phone down. “I should accept the fact that this interview is not happening.”

Christy Carlson Romano sensed something bad was going to happen to Aaron Carter before his death

When Aaron Carter failed to show up to his scheduled appearance on her podcast, Christy Carlson Romano got a bad feeling about her fellow child star.

The Disney actor, who has been candid about her own addiction and sobriety journey, added a three-minute introductory segment at the beginning of the episode, which she released on Nov. 15.

She said she grappled with whether or not to release the episode after Carter’s death, which “deeply affected” her. “I was genuinely concerned, and I think the tension was palpable,” Romano said. “I felt instinctively that something bad would happen to him, like, soon. I was, unfortunately, right.”

The former child star said she ultimately decided to release the episode to spread awareness and “bring to light that sobriety is not a linear journey.” Romano said she wanted “change,” “reform,” “advocacy,” and to see her friends “live.”

Hilary Duff Criticizes 'Heartless' Publisher for Releasing Aaron Carter's Posthumous Biography https://t.co/e3fi7Eawfg pic.twitter.com/zAhWkzmAs1 — Jezebel (@Jezebel) November 11, 2022

Other former child stars have opened up about the singer’s death

Christy Carlson Romano isn’t the only former child star who has spoken out since Aaron Carter’s death. Other Disney stars who knew the singer, including Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan, have expressed their grief.

Duff, who dated Carter as a teen, responded to news of his death on Instagram. “For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” the Lizzie McGuire star wrote. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy [red heart emoji].” Duff also slammed Ballast Books for the publishing company’s plans to release Carter’s unfinished memoir posthumously.

Days after Carter’s death, Lohan was asked about the singer during an interview with Access Hollywood.

“So many [memories] from when I was so young, just that era of my life… and my prayers go out to his family and may he rest in peace and God bless,” The Parent Trap star said, adding that it had been a “long time” since she last spoke to Carter.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

