‘Chucky’: Has Fiona Dourif Ever Been Afraid of Her Father’s Voice?: ‘It Feels Kind of Comforting, but Also Weird’

For generations of horror fans, the voice of Chucky has terrorized and instilled chilling fear. The killer doll’s voice is unique in itself with its gruff yet somewhat pitched sound. Chucky’s iconic laugh is also distinguishable beyond doubt. Brad Dourif has voiced the character since Child’s Play and continues to voice him in the series Chucky and Chucky Season 2. The Chucky franchise has become a family business as Dourif’s daughter, Fiona Dourif, plays the role of Nica Pierce. But has she ever been scared of her own father’s voice?

[Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for episode 3 of Chucky Season 2.]

Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce in horror series ‘Chucky’ | via SyFy

Being the daughter of the man who voiced Chucky got Fiona Dourif some brownie points

Chucky has scarred young audiences for years, so many wonder if Fiona Dourif was scared as well as a child. Dourif grew up with her father’s voice being what gave the killer doll his personality and sadistic charm. It is almost impossible to separate the red-haired Good Guy doll from Brad Dourif.

In an interview with Vice, Brad and Fiona Dourif broke down their relationship with the franchise now that they work together. Dourif explains she has never been afraid of the killer doll. Instead, it made her quite popular growing up.

“I was never scared of Chucky. Chucky was just a helpful thing in high school that made me cooler than I actually was,” explained Dourif. “It helped me get dates. It’s a memorable, specific thing that I’m the “seed of Chucky.” My birthday is the day before Halloween, I think I have a “spooky-edgy” vibe [laughs], and I like boys who have “the darkness.’ Chucky’s just a cool thing about me and my family.”

But Brad Dourig does explain there was a moment in his daughter’s childhood when she was afraid. While filming Child’s Play, Dourif screamed to get in character and scared his daughter. “After I finished one [take], somebody said, ‘Listen, your daughter heard that and is hysterical and ran,'” said Dourif. But the doll soon became a part of their lives.

Fiona Dourif was surprised by the Good Guy doll voice in ‘Chucky’ Season 2

Fiona Dourif joined the Chucky franchise as Nica Pierce in Curse of Chucky and reprises the role in the horror series. When it came to acting, Dourif explains the first time she had to do a scene with Chucky. According to Slashfilm, the actor explains she wanted the puppeteers to read Chucky’s lines. But Mancini refused.

“I was like, ‘It can’t be my dad’s voice, it’s going to just be distracting.’ I love my dad. He’s honestly one of the softest, kindest, strangest men you’ll ever meet. There is nothing scary about him,” said Dourif. “And it turned out it was so much more unnerving and so helpful to have the specific voice of the person who’s provided you comfort in your life being like, ‘I want to f***ing kill you.’ It was really personally, deeply terrifying. And it was just helpful.”

In Chucky Season 2, Episode 3, Fiona Dourif would find herself perplexed by the new good Chucky. The episode uses A Clockwork Orange-style brainwashing to make Chucky less evil. In a SyFy behind-the-scenes interview, Dourif explains, “I did get to hear my dad doing these different voices, some of which actually sounded a little more like my real father,” said Dourif. “I mean, it feels kind of comforting and also weird.” She called it an “ineffable” experience.

Where can fans watch ‘Chucky’ Season 2?

The gang is all back in Chucky Season 2, as the horror series includes both Brad and Fiona Dourif and the return of Devon Sawa and Jennifer Tilly. The series also introduced the grown-up versions of Glen and Glenda.

As Jake, Devon, and Lexi are forced into a Catholic reform school after a shocking death, they learn that Chucky has multiplied. They now have to deal with the possibility of meeting multiple versions of the killer doll.

Chucky Season 2 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on SyFy and USA network. The episodes are also able to stream the day after on the SyFy website.

