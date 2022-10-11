‘Chucky’ Season 2: Creator Addresses the Catholic School Setting for the Characters: ‘One of the Struggles That Young Gay People Often Have Is Tension With Their Faith’

The killer doll is back to crate mayhem for the main characters in the horror series Chucky Season 2. But as Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), Devon Evans (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexi Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind) learn Chucky is back and multiplied, they are forced to a new environment where they have to fend for themselves. Nothing instills fear like a Catholic school, and creator Don Mancini breaks down why the setting is necessary for Jake and Devon’s LGBTQ story in Chucky Season 2.

Chucky takes a life as the main characters are forced to reform in a Catholic school in ‘Chucky’ Season 2

The premiere episode of the second season started with a bang. Months have passed since the finale of the prior season, and the characters are doing okay. But Jake, Devon, and Lexi are unaware that Chucky divided his soul into multiple dolls that are ready to wreak havoc. They soon learn the reality that their lives are from being ordinary.

Versions of Chucky begin to act out certain plans, and one of them gets to Lexi’s younger sister. After a therapy session, the therapist tries to heal the little girl with a brand-new doll. The doll happens to be the infamous bride of Chucky. Yes, from the very same movie created by Don Mancini. Very meta.

Lexi, Devon, and Jake realize the doll could also be evil. The following day, Jake’s younger sibling, Gary, arrived at Lexi’s doorstep, but with his own Chucky. But this version is carrying a homemade bomb. In a tragic and horrific twist, the bomb kills Gary. Lexi, Jake, and Devon are blamed for the death, as they cannot tell the truth. Instead of a juvenile facility, the therapists suggest the School of the Incarnate Lord. The episode ends with the character on their way, and they soon realize it is the former home of Charles Lee Ray.

The characters are in trouble as they attend a Catholic school in Chucky Season 2 that hopes to reform them, especially Jake and Devon.

Don Mancini wanted to add a real-life aspect of his youth with a Catholic school in ‘Chucky’ Season 2

Chucky is praised for its LGBTQ representation on the small-screen. The series continues its focus on the romantic relationship between Devon and Jake. But as they are forced to a Catholic school in Chucky Season 2, their sexual orientation and love for each other will be challenged.

Like in real life, young gay couples exist, and they face societies pushing the need to change them. According to Gizmodo, Mancini wanted to add his own experience of growing up Catholic and what it means to LGBTQ audiences.

“One of the struggles that young gay people often have is tension with their faith,” explained Mancini. “As a kid who was raised Catholic, I certainly had authority figures waving their fingers at me, telling me that I was bad and going to hell. And I wanted to look at what that’s like for a gay kid, or two gay kids, in a relationship, in a budding romance, [and] what that kind of stress does to the relationship.”

Jake and Devon’s relationship will indeed be tested. Fans saw how near the end of the episode, Jake is still distraught with guilt over the death of Gary and rejects Devon’s comfort. Now in a Catholic school setting, the two characters face killer dolls and the battle between religion and sexuality in Chucky Season 2.

‘Chucky’ Season 2 will also bring in another infamous LGBTQ character

During New York Comic-Con 2022, Mancini explained during the Chucky Season 2 panel that Jake and Devon can not “live happily ever after.” There needs to be conflict. “I think that is one of the things that I think has made the TV show work as well as it does is that it has this feeling of real life and real pain in it and real issues that kids go through,” explained Mancini.

But Chucky Season 2 will bring in another character from the movie franchise fans are eager to meet. In the role of Glen and Glenda is actor Lachlan Watson. The character is born a male but has an alternate persona as a female. Watson is one of Hollywood’s youngest non-binary and pansexual actors. Mancini hopes fans resonate with Watson’s role “because it was really important to us that we honor the trans experience with these characters.”

Chucky Season 2 airs on SyFy every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST.

