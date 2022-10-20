‘Chucky’ Season 2, Episode 3 Paid Homage to Cult Classic Horror Movie ‘A Clockwork Orange’

The main characters of the horror series Chucky Season 2 have to deal with more than a few killer dolls. Chucky Season 2, Episode 3 upped the stakes a little bit as Devon, Lexi, Jake, and Nadine deal with a new version of the doll wreaking havoc at the Catholic reform school. But even this version of Chucky proves to be hostile and dangerous. To get information, the characters suggest brainwashing—what better way than the classic scene from A Clockwork Orange that perfectly fits Chucky Season 2?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode 3 of Chucky Season 2.]

Devon and Chucky in ‘Chucky’ Season 2, Episode 3 in ‘A Clockwork Orange’ scene | via SyFy

Chucky is forced to face absolute gore and horror until he pukes in ‘Chucky’ Season 2

The third episode begins where the previous one left off. Jake, Devon, Nadine, and Lexi learn the doll in the school is not the real Chucky but another version of him. They have him tied up in their room, hoping to know Chucky’s real evil plan. But seeing as this doll is also a homicidal and delusional maniac, it is not easy. When Devon mentions reprogramming Chucky, Jake has a plan that could work. Brainwashing!

Our young hero explains he knows how to do it from a podcast he listens to. Thus begins their plan to rewire Chucky’s serial killer brain. They start by forcing Chucky to watch countless hours of gory and bloody slasher movies like The Thing. The series is not shy of showing ripped intestines, pools of blood, and anything that would cause nausea. In return, Chucky projectile vomits more than a few times.

The purpose? To make Chucky sick at the site of murder and gore. Somehow, it works. The next stage is brainwashing his mind with countless videos of unicorns and all things sickeningly cute. All courtesy of Nadine. Chucky also vomits at the sight of it. To everyone’s surprise, it works, and Chucky reverts to a kind and child-friendly version of himself.

While Jake claims he learned the brainwashing technique from a podcast, horror fans know the truth. The scene in Chucky Season 2, Episode 2 mimics the infamous scene from the horror classic, A Clockwork Orange.

‘Chucky’ Season 2 mimics the ‘Ludovico Technique’ from ‘A Clockwork Orange’

The scene is eerily familiar, with Chucky strapped to a chair and eyes forced open with impromptu bobby pins. The scene in Chucky Season 2 is from the 1971 dystopian crime movie, A Clockwork Orange. Instead of a homicidal doll, the scene is happening with the homicidal Alex DeLarge, played by actor Malcolm McDowell. The brainwashing scene occurs near the end of the movie as Alex is strapped into a straitjacket.

In hopes of rectifying his dark and corrupt mind, Alex wears special brain-monitoring headgear and metal clamps that force his eyes open. In a large auditorium with a row of scientists in the back, Alex is forced to watch scenes of violence. As he watches, he begins to feel sick at the idea. Chucky Season 2 adequately paid homage to A Clockwork Orange.

In a SyFy behind-the-scenes video, series creator Don Mancini explains that converting Chucky to be good has been in his mind for a long time. “I’d always amuse myself to think about what would happen if Chucky was brainwashed?” explained Mancini. “You know, and doing that a la’ Clockwork Orange,’ which we do in episode 203. And forcing him to watch violent slasher movies.”

For Mancini forcing Chucky to become a good guy and repulsed by gore, “I just always thought that idea was funny.”

‘Chucky’ Season 2 also had a gag about Devon Sawa’s other horror movie role

The cast of Chucky Season 2 is horror genre gold. Not only is the series a continuation of Mancini’s famed horror character and franchise, but it also stars Devon Sawa. The actor returns to the series after his two first-season characters were killed off. Now, he plays the role of Father Bryce.

But Sawa has his own claim to horror fame. He played the leading role in Final Destination, which would spark and love-hate franchise. While Chucky Season 2 paid homage to A Clockwork Orange, the season made an earlier reference to Sawa’s other horror role. According to SyFy, the second episode added an Easter egg to the 1999 movie, Idle Hands.

In the episode, Father Bryce gives his speech to the students and ends with, “Idle hands are the devil’s playground.” Sawa then looks directly into the camera with a knowing glint in his eye. Idle Hands starred Sawa as a stoner whose hand gets possessed by an evil, murderous spirit.

