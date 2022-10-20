‘Chucky’ Season 2: Every Character the Killer Doll Has Murdered so Far

Don Mancini has outdone himself with Chucky Season 2 as the infamous red-haired Good Guy doll has no aversion to bloody murder. But for this season of the horror series, Chucky has a bigger plan as, in the prior season, he split his soul into multiple dolls. Chucky Season 2 started with a bang with one central character’s death, and the series has no intention to lighten the murder toll, even if it is a child.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Chucky Season 2.]

Chucky doll in ‘Chucky’ Season 2, Episode 2 | via SyFy

Franchise favorite Andy Barclay meets his demise in the first episode

Andy Barclay is one of the most heartbreaking deaths to start Chucky Season 2. The character returned in the first season to help the main characters stop the killer doll once and for all. But the plan backfires at the beginning of the second season. Fans watch as Andy hijacked the Good Guy doll delivery van with the hopes of killing all versions of the possessed doll.

RELATED: ‘Chucky’ Season 2: Meet the Actor Playing Everyone’s New Favorite Kleptomaniac – Nadine

But he never counted on the Bride of Chucky to be among them. The now awake dolls begin to remember who Andy is and join forces to try and kill him. To save the main characters and everyone else from Chucky’s reign of terror, Andy drives himself and the van of Chuckys off a cliff. Chucky Season 2 opened with one of the most significant character deaths. But is Andy really dead?

‘Chucky’ Season 2 does the unthinkable with the death of a young character

For as long as fans can remember, Chucky has killed more than his fair share of victims in the franchise. While Chucky tries to kill a young Andy multiple times, he is unsuccessful. The movie franchise never has Chucky kill a child until Chucky Season 2.

RELATED: ‘Chucky’ Season 2: ‘Good Chucky’ Was Originally an Idea for the ‘Child’s Play’ Movies

In the first episode, the main characters face peril as Jake’s foster brother arrives at Lexi’s home with his own Chucky doll. But the doll is clutching onto a homemade bomb. While Devon is able to distract the killer doll by tasing him, Jake’s foster brother grabs the bomb and runs in glee. But he is attacked by Chucky, who sets off the bomb. The death in Chucky Season 2 leads the main characters to be sent to a Catholic reform school.

Chucky has no problem killing off a nun and a priest

The series’s second episode delivers a different version of Chucky to the school. A sweet older nun has no idea of the fate she will endure. But unlike Chucky’s other murders, the nun’s death is not bloody but something medical. While she sits alone in her office looking over papers, she hears the Chucky doll fall on the floor. When she turns her back, Chucky appears on the desk and is chatty in front of her. Stricken with absolute fear, she falls to the floor.

RELATED: ‘Chucky’ Season 2: Why the Actor Playing Glen and Glenda Is so Familiar to Fans

Once hearing Chucky talk, she clutches onto her cross. Chucky continues to berate and crack jokes until the older nun dies of a heart attack from fear. The second holy character Chucky murders is in the third episode. While Nadine confesses her sins to a priest, she has no idea what is happening in the cubicle adjacent to her. Audiences see the priest getting choked from behind with a rosary by a Chucky doll.

But it is not the same Chucky, as that version was brainwashed, like in A Clockwork Orange. Fans soon meet a new Chucky.

Lexi’s former bully meets a horrible death in ‘Chucky’ Season 2

When the main characters see the Catholic reform school, Lexi explains her former bully was also sent there years ago. His name was Trevor, and Lexi comes face-to-face with him again. While Trevor claims he has changed, Lexi does not believe him.

In Chucky Season 2, Episode 3, fans never expected the gruesome death he would face. Lexi was right to believe that Trevor had not changed. He sneaks into her room and plants drugs in her desk to get her in trouble. But as he leaves, he becomes petrified. He is struck in the face and flies across the room.

In a shocking twist, audiences see Chucky’s hand blow through Trevor’s chest and rip out his heart. But the killer is not any normal Chucky, but a new buff version who never skips arm day. Alyvia Alyn Lind reveals in a SyFy behind-the-scenes video that the death was the most “epic moment” and her favorite death in Chucky Season 2. The cast also reveals the prosthetics smelled like vinegar.

RELATED: ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: How Much of Tony Hughes Story With Dahmer is True in the Series?