‘Chucky’ Season 2: Glen, Glenda Explained

The trailer for season 2 of the horror series Chucky confirmed that Glen and Glenda were returning. Episode 2 confirmed their arrival at the end, but you’ll still have to wait to see Lachlan Watson in the roles. A lot of characters have come in and out of Chucky’s life and Glen/Glenda date back 18 years. If you’re new to Chucky, or just need a refresher, Showbiz Cheat Sheet is here to help.

L-R: Tiffany, Jennifer Tily, Chucky, Glen/Glenda | Rolf Konow/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Image

Here’s the history of Glen and Glenda in the Chucky movies to prepare you for the full episode of their return. Chucky Season 2 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on SYFY and USA Network.

Chucky and Tiffany had a baby in ‘Bride of Chucky’

1998’s Bride of Chucky really blew the world of Child’s Play wide open. For one, they didn’t call it Child’s Play 4. Chucky took over the title and paid homage to the classic Bride of Frankenstein. Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) was the bride, Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif)’s ex-girlfriend before he became the doll.

Tiffany used voodoo to bring Chucky back after being destroyed in Child’s Play 3. But, Chucky killed her and turned her into a doll too. They patched things up long enough to enjoy an outrageous doll sex scene. As Chucky said, he’s anatomically correct.

Chucky and Tiffany were defeated in the end, but not before Tiffany gave birth. Apparently voodoo doll conception happens a lot faster than the nine months it takes humans. The final shot of Bride of Chucky was the monstrous baby attacking the cop (Lawrence Dane) tracking them.

Glen or Glenda was the ‘Seed of Chucky’

The sequel to Bride of Chucky wasn’t Son of Chucky. Writer/director Don Mancini called it Seed of Chucky to play up the gender confusion of the child. See, even though Chucky and Tiffany were anatomically correct dolls, their baby was born with no private parts, so didn’t know whether they were male or female.

Chucky and Tiffany come back in the animatronic dolls used in the making of a Hollywood movie about the Chucky killings. Tilly returns as herself, actor Jennifer Tilly, and the voice of Tiffany. Chucky and Tiffany get to know their child, who had previously been living as the ventriloquist dummy Glen.

Glen is kind and peaceful but has an evil twin who murders like their parents. The twin is Glenda. The names Glen and Glenda are an homage to the Ed Wood film Glen or Glenda, about a man who likes to dress as a woman.

Glen and Glenda are human now

Not only did Glen/Glenda survive Seed of Chucky, but they’re human and separate now. Chucky and Tiffany got Tilly pregnant and she gave birth to twins. They used voodoo to transfer Glen and Glenda into each twin.

But, the 2004 movie was the last time Glen or Glenda appeared in the Chucky films. Chucky said he had a nonbinary child in season 1. Now, Watson can play the twins as human teenagers. Watson themself is 21 but actors often play a few years younger.

