‘Chucky’ Season 2: More Than Chucky Comes Between Jake and Devon

The horror series Chucky was not only an evolution of the Child’s Play franchise onto television. Creator Don Mancini was able to tell a story about gay teenagers he always wanted to. The show’s heroes Jake (Zackary Arthur) and Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson) are a couple, but Chucky Season 2 is still going to face them with drama, and not even by Chucky.

L-R: Zackary Arthur and Björgvin Arnarson | Rafy/SYFY

Showbiz Cheat Sheet participated in roundtable interviews with Arthur and Arnarson. They shared how Chucky Season 2 complicates Jake and Devon’s relationship. Chucky airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on SYFY and USA Network.

In ‘Chucky’ Season 2, Jake and Devon disagree about making their relationship public

Since Chucky killed both Jake’s father and uncle (Devon Sawa), Jake has to go to a new foster home. Their separation is tough, but then they are reunited when both are sent to a Catholic boarding school. But, in that environment, Jake is hesitant to be open about their relationship given the Church’s history towards gay people.

RELATED: ‘Chucky’ Star Alex Vincent Hated Being Recognized From the ‘Child’s Play’ Movies as a 9-Year-Old

“It’s going to be interesting to see the adversity that the characters face towards the Catholic Church because in the series we know that the Catholic Church isn’t exactly accepting of those types of relationships,” Arthur said. “It’s going to be interesting for people to see that and it’s going to be interesting to see how that affects Jake and Devon’s relationship in the series.”

Devon is out and proud in ‘Chucky’ Season 2

Devon doesn’t agree that they should keep their relationship secret. But, even though Devon is comfortable being open, Jake’s reluctance causes disagreements between them.

“It was interesting to be able to play that because it was set up to be that we both have opposite ideas of this problem,” Arnarson said. “So it’s hard for Devon to try to get into Jake’s head that he wants to just do it. Jake, understandably, he’s guilty so he doesn’t want to worry about that. He wants to worry about just being guilty about the situation he’s in. I think that goes into a whole bigger problem with their relationship that I can’t say what, but something comes into the relationship that will explode that rift they have and bust it open.”

Jake and Devon were relationship goals

Mancini’s dream storyline went over well with fans. Arnarson and Arthur described the positive response to their Chucky relationship. Even co-star Jennifer Tilly got emotional.

tell me ur ready for #chucky season 2 without telling me pic.twitter.com/p5EAfiKLdE — Chucky (@ChuckyIsReal) October 4, 2022

RELATED: ‘Chucky’: Fiona Dourif Regrets First Kiss With Jennifer Tilly Was so Awkward

“Dude, I was amazed,” Arnarson said. “Honestly, to see the feedback and the support of what I did, because going into it, I was like oh, I’m sweating. I’m sweating everywhere. I’m so nervous of how to portray this. So seeing how well it’s been received, it’s kind of crazy to see fan art, edits, people messaging about how they feel included. It’s just crazy because I did that. It’s kind of crazy how I was able to portray that and do it well.”

Arthur said Jake and Devon welcome more viewers into the Chucky universe.

“One of the great things about this show is that, one way or another, I think people can empathize with one of the characters because there’s a lot of things that the story deals with,” Arthur said. “I think that’s very important and it deals with it in a very realistic way as well. It’s not thrown in your face that it’s a big spectacle. But it’s really interesting and I think it’s very important for TV shows to insert underlying messages.”

So, like any relationship, there is going to be drama. Even more so when there’s a killer doll on the loose. Hopefully, the relationship they established in season 1 is strong enough to withstand anything Chucky or boarding school poses in Chucky Season 2.

RELATED: ‘Chucky’ Star Fiona Dourif Went to a Bar in Charles Lee Ray Makeup and Fooled Everyone