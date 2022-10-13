‘Chucky’ Season 2: Meet the Actor Playing Everyone’s New Favorite Kleptomaniac – Nadine

The horror series, Chucky Season 2, introduces many new characters as Jake, Devon, and Lexi must attend a Catholic reform school. But as they deal with a slew of new Chucky dolls wreaking havoc and possibly committing murder, a new character gets involved in the main characters’ turmoil. Chucky Season 2 introduces Lexi’s roommate and classmate, Nadine, played by actor Bella Higginbotham.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding Chucky Season 2.]

Actor Bella Higginbotham as Nadine in ‘Chucky’ Season 2 | via SyFy

Nadine is a bit of a cooky character and kleptomaniac in ‘Chucky’ Season 2

Chucky Season 2, Episode 2 begins the main characters’ harrowing journey as they attend Catholic school. Fans meet Nadine during morning service as the uptight and creepy Father Bryce gives holy communion. Nadine introduces herself to Devon, Jake, and Lexi. But fans get a small teaser that Nadine attends the school.

RELATED: ‘Chucky’ Season 2: Don Mancini Hopes to Create a ‘Chukyverse’ Like Marvel

She explains to the characters that she sinned that morning and is not allowed to take holy communion until her confession with Father Bryce. While Lexi asks what she did, Nadine only laughs. Later in the episode, Lexi learns Nadine is her roommate and used to wet the bed. But fans also learn she has been at the school since 7th grade. But why?

Chaos ensues at the school as a Chucky doll comes alive. At night Lexi looks through a drawer and finds miscellaneous items. Chucky Season 2 reveals that Nadine is a kleptomaniac, which is why she is at the reform school. After Lexi barricades the door and gets high, a Chucky doll under the bed makes himself known. Nadine witnesses it all but trusts Lexi that nothing is wrong.

Why do fans recognize actor Bella Higginbotham?

So far, Nadine is a promising new addition to Chucky Season 2. At New York Comic-Con, Higginbotham explained during the panel that her character is someone to look forward to. “I think she really is a very intelligent person,” said the actor. “She wouldn’t trust people as far as she could throw them.”

RELATED: ‘Wednesday’: Fred Armisen Takes Over the Role of Fester Addams – Made Famous by Christopher Lloyd

But as Higginbotham becomes a new favorite for the season, the actor has appeared in other likely recognizable works. The young actor’s earliest credited role is from 2014, and in 2019, she played the role of Anne Claire in the movie Troop Zero.

Soon after, Higginbotham gained some fame playing the role of Lauren in the Disney series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Before Chucky Season 2, the actor played a small role in Mr. Doodles.

‘Chucky’ Season 2 introduces a few franchise favorites and Easter Eggs

While Chucky Season 2 introduces new original characters like Nadine, it also brings back some fan favorites from the original movies. The series trailers reveal fans will get to meet older versions of Glen and Glenda. In the franchise, Glen was Chucky and Tiffany’s doll child. He also has a female alter ego, and when Tiffany shifts her soul to the real-life Jennifer Tilly, Glen gets his own body. But so did Glenda.

The new season also brings back actor Devon Sawa in a brand new character. At New York Comic-Con, Don Mancini and the cast reminded fans that the first episode introduced the franchise’s original Bride of Chucky doll. Let’s not forget the continued role of Nica Pierce.

Chucky Season 2 airs on USA and SyFy every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST.

RELATED: ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: How Much of Tony Hughes Story With Dahmer is True in the Series?