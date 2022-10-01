‘Chucky’ Season 2 Release Schedule and Everything We Know

The horror series Chucky Season 2 is coming just in time for Halloween. The killer doll made the leap from movies to television last year and it was a hit. Chucky’s got more surprises in store so Showbiz Cheat Sheet is here to help get you ready for the new season with the Chucky Season 2 release schedule, premiere date and more.

Chucky creator Don Mancini and cast members were also on a Television Critics Association panel on Sept. 15 to discuss the new season. Here’s when and where to watch Chucky Season 2 and what you’ll get to see when you do.

‘Chucky’ Season 2 release schedule

The season premiere of Chucky Season 2 is 9 p.m. on Oct. 5. Like the first season, Chucky airs on both Syfy and USA. This is a weekly series, so you only get an hour of Chucky every week and then you have to tune in again. Actually, it’s even less than an hour because both Syfy and USA have commercials.

It’s Chucky vs. the Catholic Church

In the finale of Chucky Season 1, Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alivia Alyn Lind) thwarted Chucky’s plans to deliver a batch of possessed dolls to charity. But, surviving Chucky isn’t easy. Chucky Season 2 will see Chucky follow the trio to a Catholic boarding school, an idea Mancini had during the movie series.

“Any religion, I think, presupposes a belief in the supernatural,” Mancini said. “So, to have Chucky intersect with that, I think is just really interesting. One of the things we have always found is that Chucky often is at his most entertaining when he is subverting the status quo, and/or going after authority figures, and puncturing that kind of unthinking confidence or hypocrisies of people or institutions can have. So, it is a fun arena to set Chucky loose in”

Devon Sawa is back as a new character

Obviously Arthur, Arnarson and Lind are back. So is Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky. Jennifer Tilly returns as Tiffany, and even Fiona Dourif as Nica, her prisoner. But so does Devon Sawa, who played twins in season 1, both of whom died already! Now, Sawa plays Father Bryce, the pastor and headmaster of the school.

“I was excited when I got the news that I would be coming back,” Sawa said. “I’ve loved this from the beginning. I loved doing season 2, season 1. This character was a little easier to play than the last two jerks that I played. It’s been a blast. I have been having so much fun with this thing, and I am just fortunate to be on it and getting that 10% discount on my Chucky merchandise, which is at Hot Topic by the way.”

There are some new characters in Chucky Season 2. The trio meet Nadine (Bella Higginbotham) at school. Meanwhile, Tiffany welcomes some of Tilly’s celebrity friends and the return of her twins. Glen and Glenda (Lachlan Watson).

