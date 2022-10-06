‘Chucky’ Season 2: Why the Actor Playing Glen and Glenda Is so Familiar to Fans

The infamous killer doll created by Don Mancini is back in the horror series Chucky Season 2. For the season, Chucky (Brad Dourif) is not alone, as the prior season introduced the return of Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly). But Chucky Season 2 also introduces one of the movie franchise’s most beloved yet complex characters, Glen and Glenda. The official trailers show the red-headed character coming to life, and fans will recognize the actor playing the role thanks to another popular series.

Lachlan Watson as Glen and Glenda in ‘Chucky’ Season 2 | via SyFy

Who is Glen/Glenda in the movie franchise?

Horror fans know Chucky and Tiffany’s story in the movie franchise well. The two characters transferred their souls into killer dolls, and in the 1998 movie Bride of Chucky, they somehow conceive a child. The child is named Glen, and in Seed of Chucky, he is found by a ventriloquist who uses him as a puppet and keeps him caged.

While watching TV, Glen realizes his parents are Chucky and Tiffany. Unlike his parents, Glen is much kinder and does not have the same killer tendencies as his parents. After escaping his capture, he finds himself in Hollywood and meets his parents. They are dismayed that their child born from two serial killers is not a murderer.

But as they fulfill their plan to impregnate Tilly so that Glen can transfer his soul, they learn he has an alternate persona named Glenda. Glenda stays dormant for the majority of the movie. By the finale, Tiffany successfully transfers her soul and lives with her twin children, Glen and Glenda. Chucky Season 2 introduces Glen and Glenda as grown teens played by Lachlan Watson.

Lachlan Watson plays the double role of Glen and Glenda in ‘Chucky’ Season 2

In the trailers for Chucky Season 2, fans got glimpses of Watson in the title role for the season as Glen and Glenda. Much like the original, the two characters seem to have different personalities but the trailer hints that they had no idea of their mother’s killer tendencies. But the series keeps true to Glen and Genda’s sexual orientation between male and female.

But fans may be wondering where they have seen Watson before. The actor playing Glen and Glenda in Chucky Season 2 gained fame after starring in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Watson started the series as a character named Susie, one of Sabrina’s (Kiernan Shipka) best friends. As the series progresses, Susie realizes who she truly is and her sexual orientation.

She soon goes the under the name Theodore “Theo” Putnam and is transgender. In real life, Watson is s non-binary and pansexual and goes by they/them pronouns. When the series premiered on Netflix, Watson was Hollywood’s youngest self-identified non-binary actor. The actor continues her LGBTQ representation on screen with Glen and Glenda.

Don Mancini hopes fans will love Glen and Glenda in ‘Chucky’ Season 2

According to Gizmodo, Watson took playing two roles simultaneously like a champ. The series uses the classic “split screen” technique to get Glen and Glenda in the same scene. “It’s surprisingly complicated. And Lachlan fortunately just took to it like a duck to water, not only being able to play these two different characters, but just the technical challenges of having to play opposite yourself,” explained Mancini.

But just like the first season of the series, Chucky Season 2 continues to explore themes of sexuality and the LGBTQ community. Alongside Jack’s (Zackary Arthur) relationship with Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), fans are now introduced to Glen and Glenda.

“I hope that our queer audience, our trans audience, will really love these characters and the performances that Lachlan gave as these characters. I hope they love it as much as I do, because it was really important to us that we honor the trans experience with these characters,” said the series creator.

Chucky Season 2 premieres weekly episodes on Wednesday on SyFy at 9 p.m.

