Ciara Talks About Her New Skin Care Line and Believing in Her Dreams

Ciara is known for singing and dancing, but she’s also an entrepreneur. Here’s what the music star shared about her skincare line and what she has accomplished so far.

Ciara always knew she would be a success

Ciara says she had no doubts about where life would take her. She always had a belief her dreams would work out. “I really [always] believed in my dreams; I really had faith,” Ciara tells InStyle. “I’m a big believer in speaking life into what you want to do.”

Ciara says her fashion line and fragrance are proof it pays to continue believing in yourself. She also recently launched a makeup line called OAM (On a Mission), a collection of five products featuring vitamin C. The collection contains a cleanser, brightening pads, serum, eye revitalizer, and moisturizer. The singer says it took two years to develop the line.

How Ciara’s skincare routine evolved

Ciara appreciates her makeup artist, Yolanda Frederick-Thompson, for always encouraging her to take care of her skin. She admires Frederick’s dedication to skincare.

“She’s almost double my age, and I say that proudly because she looks amazing,” Ciara tells Allure. “She’s the epitome of what beauty looks like and how you take care of yourself.”

Ciara initially didn’t pay much attention to Frederick’s advice because she was 16 when they started working together. She admits she once used products that were meant for the body on her face.

“I wouldn’t really listen,” Ciara tells InStyle. “I would use regular body wash and body lotion on my face — I was that girl for a while.”

Ciara eventually decided to take better care of her skin. “I decided it’s time to level up how I’m taking care of myself,” she continues. “Being an entrepreneur, being an entertainer, being a mom, being all these things, self-love became even more important to me. And so this was a part of it. I wanted to level up how I took care of my skin.”

Ciara believes in self-care

Ciara is a big believer in self-care. She tells Allure that she takes time to make sure she’s taking care of her body. “What kind of fuel am I pouring into that car?” she tells Allure. “I want for this engine to run smoothly. I want to live the healthiest, full-rounded life that I can possibly live.”

Ciara feels ‘empowered’ when she takes care of her skin

Ciara joins other celebrities who have their own skincare lines. Stars who have celebrity skincare lines include Hailey Bieber, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Alicia Keys, and Jennifer Lopez.

Ciara says having glowing skin is confidence booster. She is amazed at how well her new product line works.

“It’s been incredible to see how it actually works,” she tells InStyle. When you do the steps and follow through it’s game-changing. And then when I sit in the chair with Yolonda and she talks about how proud that she is of me and how beautiful my skin is looking — there’s just something that’s very empowering and builds your confidence.”

