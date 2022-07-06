Clint Eastwood Wouldn’t Give Son Scott Eastwood a ‘Dime’

Looking at Scott Eastwood and his career, it’s easy to think that fame and fortune came easy for him. After all, he is the son of Hollywood royalty Clint Eastwood. Scott was born in California after his director father had an illicit affair with a former flight attendant. Although the actor lived with his mother, he moved in with his father in his teens. However, Clint wouldn’t give his son Scott a dime.

Inside Clint Eastwood and Scott Eastwood’s relationship

Hollywood is filled with celebrities who’ve had romantic relationships with several partners. Elizabeth Taylor famously married eight times, twice to the same man, while Martin Scorsese tied the knot five times. However, some celebrities chose to have various relationships without making things official, and one of them is Clint Eastwood.

Clint married two women, but his affairs surpassed that. The director is known to have eight children, some of whom were born out of wedlock. Clint had an affair with a flight attendant named Jacelyn Reeves, resulting in two children, Scott, born in 1986, and Kathryn in 1988.

Scott Eastwood and his sister lived with their mother in Hawaii, and according to The Things, they were fatherless for a while. The outlet reports that the actor’s mother wrote ‘father declined’ on her children’s birth certificates meaning there were legally fatherless.

However, Scott and Clint were able to reconcile, and he moved in with the director while in high school. Scott has recounted living with his dad in the past, saying the filmmaker was a disciplinarian. He said, “He was hard on me, but it hardened me and gave me drive.”

The Fate of the Furious star also recalled a time when his father punched him square in the face because of abandoning his sister. The actor told GQ Australia that he and his sister, who was 14 at the time, had attended a party, and he left to hang out with his friends. While he didn’t think much of it at the time, his father found out and punched him warning him never to leave his sister at a party again.

Clint Eastwood refused to give a cent to Scott Eastwood

While having a famous parent is advantageous, Scott Eastwood has worked for his dime. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that The Suicide Squad star is worth a whopping $12 million, but that didn’t come from handouts from his wealthy father.

During the early years of his career, Scott went by his mother’s maiden name to avoid being accused of nepotism. It was only after establishing himself that he adopted his father’s name. The actor told GQ Australia that he put himself through school, clearing restaurant tables.

Clint Eastwood’s figure on Celebrity Net Worth is an estimated $350 million, but as Scott recounted, his father wouldn’t give him a cent. He remembered calling his father and asking him for a loan to get a truck. Scott even asked to set up a monthly payment plan to ease his father’s worries, but Clint refused. Scott told the publication, “He wouldn’t give me a dime.”

Scott Eastwood auditioned for movies like everyone else

(L to R) Francesca Eastwood, Clint Eastwood, and Scott Eastwood | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Unlike many celebrity children in Hollywood, Scott Eastwood didn’t have his career handed to him. Whenever his father had a project in the works, he made his son audition like everyone else. He even paid him the Screen Actors’ Guild minimum wage, highlighting the importance of working hard.

The father and son duo have worked together in several films. Scott got his acting debut when he appeared in his father’s 2006 film Flags of Our Fathers, albeit in a minor role. He also appeared in Invictus and Gran Torino under his father’s direction. Scott and Clint also appeared onscreen together in Gran Torino and Trouble with The Curve in 2012.

RELATED: A Look At Clint Eastwood’s Son, Scott Eastwood’s Best Movies