CMA Fest 2022 Host Dierks Bentley’s Net Worth

Dierks Bentley hosted the 2022 CMA Fest alongside “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer Elle King. Outside his role with the music event, Bentley is the chart-topping singer behind “Beers On Me” and “Drunk on a Plane.” Here’s what we know about this artist and his net worth.

Dierks Bentley released songs ‘Drunk on a Plane,’ ‘Beers On Me,’ and ‘Am I the Only One’

Country artists and co-hosts Elle King and Dierks Bentley perform during day 4 of CMA Fest 2022 | Terry Wyatt/WireImage

He’s just one of the “Hometown Boys.” Bentley is an award-winning country singer and songwriter known for his hit song, the 2014 release “Drunk On a Plane,” which earned over 190 million Spotify plays since its debut.

Some of his other well-known songs include “Come a Little Closer,” “Feel That Fire,” “Sideways,” “Am I the Only One,” “Home,” “5-1-5-0,” and “I Hold On.”

Recently, his song “Beers On Me” earned recognition, snagging over 45 million Spotify plays, with this artist releasing an official YouTube music video for the 2021 single. In 2022, he released “Gold.”

With a career spanning several years, this artist won two CMT Music Awards and has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards, with five of his albums hitting No. 1 on the United States Country charts.

What is Dierks Bentley’s net worth?

With a music career spanning several decades, it’s no surprise that Bentley amassed an impressive net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bentley has an estimated net worth of $30 million.

That’s primarily thanks to his original music and tours, with this artist embarking on the Beers on Me Tour in 2022. The artist also sells merchandise and physical copies of his albums. For some time, Bentley even had a job at The Nashville Network researching old country performance footage. Bentley also has a private pilot license.

Still, this artist finds time to support nonprofit organizations. According to Look to the Stars, Bentley hosts and organizes the annual “Music and Miles” motorcycle rally and concert to raise money for the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Dierks Bentley co-hosted the 2022 CMA Fest with Elle King

Aside from his country music stardom, Bentley appeared at the 2022 CMA Fest as a host, performing “Drunk On A Plane” for the event. Bentley co-hosted alongside “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer Elle King. King performed “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home,)” joining Ashley McBryde for a live version of “Ex’s and Oh’s.”

The four-day music event featured performances and surprise collaborations from Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Russell Dickerson, Lady A, Parker McCollum, Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band and more.

For those who missed CMA Fest, a recording is available on demand and to stream on Hulu. Music by Bentley is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

