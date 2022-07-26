CMA Fest 2022: How to Watch and Who’s Performing
The CMA Music Festival returned in 2022 and was held in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Nissan Stadium from June 8 through June 11. A broadcast of CMA Fest 2022 will be aired on Aug. 3. Here’s how country music fans can watch CMA Fest 2022.
How to watch CMA Fest 2022
While the festival itself already happened, three hours of CMA Fest 2022 will be broadcast on ABC. The special will air on ABC on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. EDT.
To watch CMA Fest on ABC, fans must have a cable or satellite subscription to have access to the channel. ABC is also typically available with certain streaming plans including Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and the ABC Go App.
If country music fans cannot catch CMA Fest 2022 during its original broadcast, the concert special will be available to stream on Hulu starting on Aug. 4.
Who is performing during the ‘CMA Fest’ special?
For the CMA Fest special on ABC, four days of performances will be condensed into a three-hour televised show. The televised broadcast will feature 30 performances for fans to watch.
According to a press release on the official CMA Fest website, these artists will perform:
- Bentley and Billy Ray Cyrus
- Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce
- Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter
- Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson
- King and Ashley McBryde
- Lady A featuring BRELAND
- Zac Brown Band with Darius Rucker.
- Jason Aldean
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Brothers Osborne
- Kane Brown
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Russell Dickerson
- Parker McCollum
- Old Dominion
- Thomas Rhett
- Carrie Underwood
Dierks Bentley and Elle King will host the country music event
In addition to the high-profile performances, country artists Dierks Bentley and Elle King will host the event together.
“I think Elle brings so much to the table,” Bentley shared in the press release. “Onstage she’s just a riot and also super talented – a great combination of talent with comedic humor. A lot of spontaneous moments between the two of us and just a lot of laughs.”
King said, “I am co-hosting this whole shebang… Not only do I get to do it with my buddy Dierks,
I also get to see all these incredible performances and be a part of a big party!”
Robert Deaton, the executive producer of CMA Fest also released a statement about the event, saying:
“When Dierks and Elle first performed together at Fest in 2016, I knew they had something special. The festival itself may be over, but thanks to these two, along with a solid slate of performances and special collaborations, the party continues in homes across America. It was a fun challenge to think differently with our setup these last two years, but it felt great to be back with a full house at the stadium.”
