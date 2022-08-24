‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Has More F-Bombs, Creators Explain Why

Cobra Kai is a show for the whole family. Even though it’s streaming, it’s based on PG-rated Karate Kid movies so they don’t want to go full Orange is the New Black. Cobra Kai Season 5 may inch a bit closer, though. The new season does have a bit more profanity, and a few more instances of the F-bomb than previous seasons.

Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurtwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Aug. 16. We’ll have more with them about the new season, but first Hurwitz explained how Cobra Kai Season 5 slipped more F-bombs in. Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres Sept. 9 on Netflix.

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 didn’t mean to say more F-bombs

Hurwitz said the increased F-bombs were an accident. However, the story Cobra Kai Season 5 was telling lent itself more to profanity. Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) goes to Mexico looking for his father. Spanish speaking characters end up dropping more F-bombs.

“I think unintentionally,” Hurwitz told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “It’s funny, I was rewatching a little bit of the season. There’s some times characters are speaking in English and sometimes they’re speaking in other languages. There’s quite a few F-bombs this year and it was an unintentional thing that just sort of happened.”

Last season began the F-bomb spiral

Cobra Kai began on YouTube, whose original programs were allowed to swear. Still, Cobra Kai reigned itself in. Season 3 was the first to premiere exclusively on Netflix. By season 4, Hurwitz noticed more F-bombs and it spiraled from there.

“I think in the writers room we always try to limit ourselves to one,” Hurwitz said. “We might have gotten away with two in season 4 which made us feel like ah, maybe we could do two if we need to.”

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 kids swear

Back in the valley, Cobra Kai is still a show about teenagers. If they manage to limit F-bombs to two in a whole season, that’s being very well-behaved. The drama of season 5 ramps up to a point where even the American teenagers start swearing a lot more.

“It’s always, you’re never trying to throw the F-bomb in there in a gratuitous way in the series,” Hurwitz said. “It just, sometimes a moment calls for it. This season I think perhaps unintentionally there may be a few more than originally planned.”

