‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5: Miguel ‘Did a Total 180’ After Mexico, Xolo Maridueña Says

The Cobra Kai season finale started a brand new story for Miguel (Xolo Maridueña). He left the All-Valley Karate tournament and took a bus to Mexico to find his father. Cobra Kai Season 5 picks up with Miguel’s Mexico journey, one that Maridueña says will change him forever.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet attended roundtable interviews with the cast of Cobra Kai on Aug. 26. During those, Maridueña spoke about Miguel's journey to Mexico as a preview of Cobra Kai Season 5.

Xolo Maridueña: Miguel’s Mexico trip is a “complete 180” for ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5

Miguel’s mother, Carmen (Vanessa Rubio), sets up some of the danger Miguel will face in Cobra Kai Season 5. Besides being a teenager traveling alone in a foreign country, Miguel’s father doesn’t even know he has a son. Miguel doesn’t know that yet though. Maridueña previewed the aftermath of the journey.

“I feel like he did a complete 180, right?” Maridueña said. “The biggest question I think in Miguel’s life up to this point will be answered. If he’s able to meet his father, what happens when he meets his father?”

Finding Miguel’s father is not the end of ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5

We’re not going to spoil who or what Miguel finds in Mexico. But suffice to say that he returns before the end of Cobra Kai Season 5. The trailer shows him back with the regular cast of characters so you know it’s not a season-long trip. But the consequences of the trip remain to be seen.

“I think coming back from that, regardless of the outcome, is going to really put things into perspective as to what the next steps are,” Maridueña said. “Is he going to take a step back from Johnny because of the things that happen in Mexico? Is he going to get closer with Sam?”

Miguel has other family members to worry about too

It’s understandable that a teenager would long to know his absent father. However, Miguel isn’t the type to abandon the family he has back home. His mother, Carmen, is dating Miguel’s sensei, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Miguel is dating Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio)’s daughter, Samantha (Mary Mouser). He still has to figure out those relationships regardless of his father.

“Johnny, the family dynamic I think is one that is ever changing as we start to see the Johnny/Carmen relationship start to come together and the Miguel/Sam one living in this kind of limbo,” Maridueña said. “The trip, the adventure, will cause some big changes in Miguel’s life for better or for worse.”

