‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5: Robby/Miguel Rematch Will ‘Decide How They Feel About Each Other’ Xolo Maridueña Says

The Cobra Kai Season 5 trailer shows Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) fighting again. This is a rematch fans have been waiting for. Maridueña won’t spoil the outcome, but he could preview what the fight would determine.

Miguel and Robby’s rivalry

Miguel was Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka)’s first Cobra Kai student. Robby, Johnny’s estranged son, went to train with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Miguel beat Robby at the All-Valley Karate tournament, but in a high school brawl Robby broke Miguel’s back. Even a new All-Valley tournament wasn’t decisive enough to resolve this rivalry.

“You saw the trailer,” Maridueña said. “I think the Robby and Miguel rivalry is one we were introduced to very early on in Cobra Kai. And I think while the two have had their differences, what they don’t realize is that they’re actually more alike than they realize.”

Whoever wins, the Miguel/Robby fight will be decisive in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5

The trailer shows Robby and Miguel fight in the courtyard of the apartments where Johnny and Miguel live. Whoever wins, Maridueña said the fight will allow both characters to move forward.

“When they fight, the outcome I think will decide how they feel about each other,” Maridueña said. “It’s nice that they’ll have this moment to themselves. They’re not fighting over anyone else. They’re fighting for themselves and that’s where the true magic is made.”

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 is also big for Miguel and Samantha

In addition to the fight, Cobra Kai Season 5 also includes big moves in Miguel’s relationship with Samantha (Mary Mouser). Since the characters are still in high school, relationships are fraught.

“Mary was the first person I met of the younger cast on set,” Maridueña said. “So it was really nice to see how our chemistry on and off camera has evolved over the past years. I think in this season in particular, we see that all of these younger characters are falling in and out of these relationships.”

For her part, Mouser also appreciated the development of her on-screen relationship with Maridueña. Mouser auditioned with different potential Miguels, and when Maridueña got the part they’ve been scene partners throughout the seasons.

“Throughout the seasons, even when they’ve been apart or together, whatever’s going on, there’s always this check in moment where it’s like okay, this is where Sam and Miguel are at,” Mouser said. “It’s like this compass for me for where the rest of the show and where Samantha’s at so I have a lot of fun with it.”

