‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6: 7 ‘Karate Kid’ Characters We Want to See

By season 5, Cobra Kai is running out of Karate Kid characters to bring back. They’ve hit a lot of the big ones and fan favorites, but there are still a few who could make a big impression in Cobra Kai Season 6. While we wait for Netflix to renew Cobra Kai for a sixth season, it seems likely given the fifth was number one on the streaming service for weeks in row, let’s look at other Karate Kid characters who could join the show. As long as they don’t do a CGI Mr. Miyagi like Ghostbusters: Afterlife did for Egon, any of these would be welcome on the show.

Julie Pierce needs to be on ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6

I know I’m a broken record about The Next Karate Kid but it’s the neglected stepchild of the movie series. The Jaden Smith remake gets more love than Next. Maybe she didn’t capture the ‘90s like Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) did the ‘80s, but Julie Pierce (Hilary Swank) was a worthwhile character.

Having Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) discover the nuances of teenage girls showed that even the wisest mentor had something to learn. Now, we need Cobra Kai Season 6 to show us how Julie’s life turned out after high school.

Now it’s 2022 and we haven’t heard about Julie since 1994. Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald acknowledge that Next Karate Kid is canon since Miyagi was in it. It’s possible Julie and Daniel met sometime in the late ‘90s or early ‘00s to bond over their lessons. Like most acclaimed actors, Swank is doing television shows like Netflix’s Away and this season’s Alaska Daily. Cobra Kai is the biggest show on streaming so it no longer seems like a stretch to include the two time Oscar winner.

Kumiko should return in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6

Tamlyn Tomita already appeared on Cobra Kai Season 3 when Daniel traveled to Okinawa. There’s more story for her to tell in Cobra Kai Season 6 though, thanks to Chozen (Yumi Okumoto)’s season 5 story. Chozen confessed to Daniel that he still loves Kumiko. Daniel encouraged him to tell her, since it’s been a long time since their Karate Kid II rivalry so it would be silly for Chozen to keep quiet now.

Chozen left Kumiko an emotional message in episode 9 of Cobra Kai Season 5. In the season finale, it looked like Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) might have killed Chozen. Fortunately, this wasn’t Game of Thrones and a wounded Chozen emerged at the end. Either he should go back to Okinawa or Kumiko should come to the Valley to respond to his message.

Col. Dugan could be the new villain

Silver got his comeuppance at the end of season 5, but John Kreese (Martin Kove) made his escape. So Kreese is still out there, but there’s another Karate Kid villain yet to appear on Cobra Kai. You guessed it, from The Next Karate Kid, Col. Paul Dugan (Michael Ironside).

Since there was no Cobra Kai in The Next Karate Kid, Dugan trained the Alpha Elite in military combat. In the end, Julie proved that Miyagi-Do Karate could triumph over his teachings. And as you know, whenever a sensei is defeated, they quietly accept defeat, never to be heard from again. Oh wait, no, they plot elaborate revenge on Miyagi-Do. Daniel may not know anything about Dugan but there is another enemy out there with a beef against Miyagi. And Ironside is one of the all time great movie villains.

Former Alpha Elites Eric McGowen (Chris Conrad) and Ned Randall (Michael Cavalieri) are welcome too. While it’s unlikely Julie married Eric after high school, as long as we’re pitching Next Karate Kid, let’s bring everyone back. Walton Goggins played one of Dugan’s students too.

Dutch is the missing ‘Cobra Kai’

Cobra Kai Season 2 reunited Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) with his former Cobra Kais. Chad McQueen was unavailable for that episode. If there’s one thing we know about Cobra Kai though, it’s never too late.

Rob Garrison died in real life shortly after filming his Cobre Kai episode, so it’s impossible to reunite all the original Cobras. But still, let’s find out what Dutch has been up to after Cobra Kai.

