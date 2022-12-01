‘Cocaine Bear’: No, a Coked Up Bear Never Went On a Murderous Rampage

If you’ve had the pleasure of opening your internet browser in the last 24 hours, you’ve probably been blessed with the trailer for Elizabeth Banks’ new movie, Cocaine Bear. Growing up in Lexington, Kentucky, I know the tale of Pablo Escobear quite well. I’ve even seen him in all his taxidermied glory at the Kentucky Fun Mall. One of the main takeaways from the trailer for anyone who doesn’t know about this mind-boggling story is that it says it’s “inspired by true events.” I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but no, a coked up bear never went on a murderous rampage in the South.

Elizabeth Banks’ ‘Cocaine Bear’ hits theaters on Feb. 24, 2023. | Cr. Universal Pictures

Yes, ‘Cocaine Bear’ is based on a true story

The trailer for Cocaine Bear starts off with a bear charging some unsuspected medics, coked out of his gourd. The poor guy clearly had a rough night, as seen by the bloody mess on his face. We quickly get a rewind where we learn three main things:

A plane transporting a lot of cocaine crashed over some forests in Knoxville, Tennessee. The bear found said cocaine and proceeded to eat it. The animal immediately went on a murderous rampage.

A United Press International article reports, “The cocaine was apparently dropped from a plane piloted by Andrew Thorton, a convicted drug smuggler who died Sept. 11 in Knoxville, Tenn., because he was carrying too heavy a load while parachuting. The bureau said the bear was found Friday in northern Georgia among 40 opened plastic containers with traces of cocaine.”

Did the bear kill anyone?

While the whole “murderous rampage” bit makes for excellent entertainment, the story of Cocaine Bear didn’t really unfold that way. A plane transporting cocaine did crash, and a bear did ingest it, but that’s where the part involving the bear ends. The bear never killed anyone. However, we’re well aware that’s boring and not fun, so we applaud Banks’ take on the tale.

Authorities found the bear after it died in Fannin, Georgia, south of the Tennessee border. When they discovered the bear, only its bones and hide remained. Now, Pablo lives happily among the witty t-shirts and other tchotchkes at the Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington, Kentucky. You can even buy yourself a Cocaine Bear t-shirt or hoodie if you’re so inclined. (I have one. It’s a great conversation starter when I travel out of state.)

Which actors star in ‘Cocaine Bear?’

I would love to know how the pitch for this film went. I’m also shocked it doesn’t somehow star Nicolas Cage because this sort of thing seems right up his alley. Alas, Cocaine Bear stars Ray Liotta in one of his final roles alongside Kerri Russell (The Americans,) O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton,) and Christian Convery-Jennings (Sweet Tooth).

Cocaine Bear hits theaters on Feb. 24, 2023.

