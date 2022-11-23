Colbie Caillat Said Fleetwood Mac’s Music ‘Reminds [Her] of Her Childhood’

Colbie Caillat’s father is one of the producers behind Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours. As a result, the rock band was deeply intertwined with the “Bubbly” singer’s childhood. Here’s what she said in the Making Rumours: The Inside Story of the Classic Fleetwood Mac Album foreword.

Fleetwood Mac released ‘Rumours’ in 1977, featuring songs ‘Dreams,’ ‘The Chain,’ and ‘Go Your Own Way’

With Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, John McVie, and Christine McVie in the lineup, Fleetwood Mac premiered 1977’s Rumours. The collection featured the songwriting contributions of each member, with “Dreams” and “Go Your Own Way” added to the band’s Greatest Hits collection.

Since its debut, Rumours earned the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, the Juno Award for International Album of the Year, and the American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Album. It remains a favorite of Fleetwood Mac fans, with songs like “The Chain” and “You Make Loving Fun” snagging millions of Spotify plays.

In 2012, Ken Caillat and Steve Stiefel released their memoir Making Rumours: The Inside Story of the Classic Fleetwood Mac Album, detailing their experience on the production side of the album. As a record producer, Caillat mentioned his current relationship with the Fleetwood Mac members.

“Christine called me a few months ago and thanked me for writing the book,” Ken Caillat noted during an interview with The Weeklings. “She said she loved how I portrayed her… so that was great. I’ve talked to Mick and talked to John, and John still sends me congratulations on Colbie and so does Mick, but we don’t talk that much.”

Colbie Caillat said she gets a ‘big smile’ from Fleetwood Mac’s music

Ken Caillat’s daughter, Colbie Caillat, also impacted the music industry, releasing “Lucky,” “Bubbly,” “Brighter Than the Sun,” and other originals. The artist wrote the foreword to Making Rumours: The Inside Story of the Classic Fleetwood Mac Album, revealing her close relationship with the band’s music.

“Whenever I hear a song from Fleetwood Mac, I get a big smile on my face,” Colbie Caillat wrote. “Hearing their music reminds me of my childhood growing up in Malibu… My big sister, Morgan, and I would play in the backyard in our blow-up pool with our golden retriever, Laz, and we’d blast ‘Second Hand News,’ ‘Go Your Own Way,’ ‘Songbird’ — all my favorites!”

Colbie Caillat has met Fleetwood Mac, saying “they’re all really nice people,” according to The Roxborogh Report. However, the artists have not yet collaborated on music.

‘Making Rumours: The Inside Story of the Classic Fleetwood Mac Album’ described the creative process of Fleetwood Mac and their producers

With this 2012 release, Ken Caillat and producer Steve Stiefel detailed their contributions to this Grammy Award-winning collection. That includes their perspectives on each songwriter. The memoir is now available for purchase at most major book retailers.

