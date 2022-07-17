Colman Domingo Cried When He Learned of His Emmy Nomination

Thanks to his role on Euphoria, Colman Domingo has racked up a lot of new fans as of late. In the wildly popular HBO series, Domingo plays Ali, Rue’s no-nonsense sponsor. Domingo has portrayed Ali with brilliant nuance and intricacy and his performance earned him his very first Emmy nomination. Domingo will compete against five other performers in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category.

‘Euphoria’ stars Colman Domingo and Zendaya | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Colman Domingo had an impressive resume long before ‘Euphoria’

While many people were introduced to Domingo thanks to Euphoria, the actor is a veteran in the entertainment industry. Amongst other actors, he is considered a force to be reckoned with and has given incredible performances on film and stage for over three decades. Domingo’s resume boasts films like Lincoln, Selma, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and plays like The Scottsboro Boys.

Another Emmy nominee is rooting for Domingo to win

But Domingo’s talents don’t begin and end with acting. The Philly-born performer is also a gifted writer and director. His work serves as an inspiration to performers of all different ages and skillsets. Tyler James Williams, for example, who is also nominated for an Emmy in a separate category, is fervently hoping that Domingo takes home the Emmy for his work in Euphoria.

RELATED: ‘Euphoria’: Which 2 Cast Members Went to the Same High School?

“The one that I would love is to see is a win for Colman Domingo,” James shared with Variety. “He’s the name that I’ve been waiting to see in this conversation for some time. I saw his before I saw mine, and was ecstatic. Brilliant actor, who always has done brilliant work, but particularly for that role.”

The actor was moved to tears when he learned of his Emmy nomination

Domingo has been candid about the fact that his role in Euphoria is particularly meaningful to him. While speaking with Zendaya for Interview Magazine, he revealed that the special episode that they did together ahead of season 2 was “probably one of the things I’m most proud of in my career.” So, when he learned that he’s been nominated for his portrayal of Ali, he was moved to tears.

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney Spills About Life on the ‘Euphoria’ Set

“I did something that shocked me—I actually started crying,” Domingo told Variety about learning of his Emmy nomination. “I’m not really emotional about things like this.” So what was it that caused the actor to get emotional this time? According to Domingo, it was mostly the people who he gave a voice to through his character that got him choked up.

Domingo speaks on the importance of his ‘Euphoria’ character, Ali

“This felt different because I know what the character represents to many people,” Domingo explained. “It sounds strange, but I wanted it for all that he represents and the language that Sam [Levinson, writer and creator of Euphoria] gives me and what he’s doing in the television space, which I think it’s a breakthrough. And this character, this Black guy who’s an addict and he’s trying to do some good in the world. I want I want that to be amplified….But there’s also something deep down inside that I want it. I have an ego like everybody else.”

Only time will tell if Domingo will take home the Emmy. But either way, his work (on Euphoria and elsewhere) is worthy of being celebrated.

RELATED: Zendaya Says People Checked Up on Her After That Episode of ‘Euphoria’