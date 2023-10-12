Despite rubbing elbows with huge celebrities, a commentator is calling Meghan Markle’s life "sad" because she was never able to achieve what she really wanted – to be the "new Princess Diana."

Since stepping down from her role as a working royal and moving back to her home state of California, Meghan Markle has rubbed elbows with a number of high-profile celebrities. And now, in the midst of her big Hollywood comeback and image rebrand, she is reportedly trying to “befriend” A-lister Julia Roberts. However, one broadcaster believes this isn’t what Meghan wanted and claims that her life’s ambition was to be the next Princess Diana.

Here’s more on that and why the duchess’s biographer and former maid of honor are saying the same thing.

Broadcaster says Meghan didn’t become the ‘new Princess Diana’ and has a ‘sad half-life’

(L): Meghan Markle speaks onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds, (R): Princess Diana on day of her speech at the Red Cross headquarters | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Meghan was no stranger to Hollywood when she met Princess Diana’s youngest son, Prince Harry. She was an actor and at the time filming the legal drama Suits. She ended up retiring from acting to join Britain’s famous family. And some believe that her sole goal then was to be the royals’ “new Princess Diana.”

David Mellor is a former politician and broadcaster who opined that while Meghan may be rubbing elbows with some of Hollywood’s rich and famous, like Kerry Washington who she got a picture with at Beyoncé’s concert, this isn’t the life she planned.

“It’s a sad half-life that she has,” Mellor said, per OK! Magazine. “She always thought that she could drift into the royal family and become the new Princess Diana and all she would have to do is doll herself up and smile to the camera.”

Others agree Meghan wanted to be ‘Princess Diana 2.0’

(L): Meghan Markle ‘Suits’ premiere | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, (R): Ninaki Priddy at Gen Art’s Styles International Design Competition | Brian Ach/WireImage

But Mellor isn’t the only one who believes that Meghan was looking to be the next Princess Diana. The duchess’s former best friend, Ninaki Priddy, who served as the maid of honor in Meghan’s wedding to her first husband Trevor Engelson, insisted that her former pal wanted to be “Diana 2.0.

“She was always fascinated by the royal family,” Priddy told the Daily Mail, adding, “She wanted to be Princess Diana 2.0. She had one of Princess Diana’s books on her bookshelf, and even when she was with Trevor, she told me she wanted to go and stay in London for at least a month … I wasn’t shocked or even surprised to hear about Prince Harry. I knew she used to love The Princess Diaries films about a commoner who becomes part of a royal family. She was very taken with that idea.”

Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton, who authored a book about the Duchess of Sussex as well titled Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, heard that too. Morton wrote that he spoke to people who knew Harry’s wife and they all agreed she was “intrigued by Diana. Not just for her style, but for her independent humanitarian mission, seeing her as a role model.”