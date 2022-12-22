Commentator Calls Meghan Markle Curtsy Claim ‘Lies’ After ‘Suits’ Clip Surfaces of Meghan Curtsying

When Meghan Markle shared the story of the first time she met the queen during the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, people were astounded that she didn’t know how to curtsy. Now a clip of Meghan performing the move on the show Suits is making the rounds and one commentator is calling the video proof that Meghan “lies.”

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle shared ‘surreal’ experience of meeting the queen

During the documentary, Meghan revealed what it was like meeting the queen for the first time and explained that the formality of performing a curtsy was surprising.

“She had no idea what it all consisted of,” Harry explained. “So it was a bit of a shock to the system for her.”

Meghan added, “I mean, it’s surreal. There wasn’t like some big moment of ‘And now you’re gonna meet my grandmother.’ I didn’t know I was going to meet her until moments before. We were in the car and we were going to Royal Lodge for lunch, and he’s like, ‘Oh, my grandmother is here, she’s gonna be there after church.’”

She continued, “I remember we were in the car, driving up and he’s like, ‘You know how to curtsy, right?’ And I just thought it was a joke.”

Meghan compared the royal greeting to curtsying at a medieval-themed restaurant. “Now I’m starting to realize this is a big deal,” she said. “I mean, Americans will understand this. We have Medieval Times dinner and tournament. It was like that.”

Then Meghan dramatically recreated how she curtsied — while Prince Harry sat beside her looking uncomfortable. “Like, I curtsied as though I was like [motions the curtsy] ‘Pleasure to meet you, your Majesty,’” she said.

Meghan added, “It was so intense.”

Harry and Meghan are two of the most dishonest people to ever walk the face of the earth. pic.twitter.com/YwOBB5vFhF — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 20, 2022

Commentator says ‘Suits’ video of Meghan curtsying is proof she lied

A brief clip of Meghan on Suits seems to indicate that she has done a similar bow before, leaving many wondering why she mocked the moment with such an over-the-top recreation.

Commentator Nigel Farage took aim at Meghan for her “outright lies” after the Suits video started making the rounds. He shared his thoughts in a video posted on Twitter, calling Meghan and Prince Harry “the most dishonest people that have ever walked the face of the earth.”

“Do you remember all the nonsense about Meghan having to curtsy and not knowing how to curtsy?” he said. “We saw in that documentary her doing a curtsy as if, frankly, to mock the late Her Majesty the Queen.”

Farage continued, “She had never done a curtsy before, knew nothing about it. Well, have a look at this little video that emerges from Suits, the series that she appeared in.”

In the clip, Meghan does a small curtsy as her character Rachel Zane.

“She knew absolutely everything about curtsying. She had done it before,” Farage said. “Yet more lies. Yes. Outright lies. That’s what [Meghan Markle and Prince Harry] specialize in.”

He continued, “Or are they just fantasies? You can make that up for yourself. You must make your own decision on that.”

The commentator added, “But I tell you what, they are a couple of the most dishonest people that have ever walked the face of the earth.”