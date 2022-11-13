Commentator Calls Prince Harry’s Memoir the ‘Publishing Equivalent of a Grenade Thrown Into Buckingham Palace’

Will Prince Harry’s memoir air more of his family’s dirty laundry? One commentator believes Harry’s book will be “angry and bitter” and do “a great deal of damage to the royal family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Commentator says Prince Harry’s memoir title ‘sets a resentful tone’

The details of Prince Harry’s memoir are relatively unknown, though publisher Penguin Random House promises “raw, unflinching honesty.”

Commentator Nile Gardiner shared his predictions about Harry’s book with Express, revealing that if the Duke of Sussex takes a “bitter” approach, there may be some damage done to the royal family.

“The title of the book sets a resentful tone from the start,” Gardiner said. “It will likely not be one that will be full of hope and aspiration. Rather it will be a book filled with a lot of rage and the title is a reflection of that anger.”

He continued, “Harry and Meghan will be cast into wilderness and lose royal titles if this is an all-out onslaught against the royal family.”

Gardiner said, “This is going to be an angry and bitter book. It could do a great deal of damage to the royal family … This book could be the publishing equivalent of a grenade being thrown into Buckingham Palace.”

He continued, “Buckingham Palace will be very concerned and there will be a lot of nervousness. It will be a massive bridge burner with the royal family and serves no real constructive purpose.”

Gardiner added, “The long-term consequences for the monarchy are very damaging, while the impact on Harry and Meghan’s standing in the royal family will be catastrophic.”

Harry promised a ‘wholly truthful’ account in his memoir

When Prince Harry first announced the book in 2021, he explained what readers could expect.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” he shared in a statement. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Harry added, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Royal expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle keep ‘trashing the royal family’

The Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers shared his thoughts about Harry’s book with Sky News Australia believing many in the royal family are “furious” about the memoir.

“The king wouldn’t be the only person to be absolutely furious,” he said. “Look at the situation that has played out over the last few months, couple of years — where Harry and Meghan have pretty much got what they wanted.”

Myers continued, “They wanted to leave the royal family, they’ve earned a huge amount of money — I mean hundreds of millions of dollars in the process — and what have they done? They’ve just been trashing the royal family.”

The expert added, “They have been pretty much trying to get everything their own way.”