Find out why one commentator believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex not having any big deals or work in Hollywood is a problem for the royal family.

Fans and royal watchers alike have been eagerly awaiting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s next venture. While plans about what the duke plans to do next have been kept under wraps, the duchess is reportedly planning a big Hollywood comeback.

But the Sussexes’ quest to integrate with A-listers in Tinseltown hasn’t happened yet. And now one commentator says not only are they “losing support” but they’re having to really work to get noticed. Here’s more on that and why their lack of deals could be a real “threat to the royal family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived at the 'Bob Marley: #OneLoveMovie posing with Brian Robbins, CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon and his wife, Tracy Robbins. pic.twitter.com/4ErzK3KVPG — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 24, 2024

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams spoke to GB News about the recent event Meghan and Harry attended where they had to “work hard” to try to drum up interest in their “flailing Hollywood careers.” He also talked about the decline in support for the Sussexes and how that can be a danger to the royal family.

“As far as this is concerned, the Sussexes, they’ve posed a threat to the royal family if they are not in work, which at the moment they don’t seem to be,” Fitzwilliams told the outlet. “It is unfortunate that they are deeply bitter if they don’t have work, and they don’t seem to have very much work to me. Hollywood Reporter called them losers, then they are a threat because the only way they can get money is by trashing the royal family, which is what they’ve done.”

He continued: “They’ve not got a great deal of work. They have lost Spotify, their accounts were not impressive. All of this means that they are looking to heighten the profile of their brand. Now, if you look at the polls, you see how they’re not only at rock bottom in Britain, which I don’t think they care about, but [also] in the United States.

“The problem there is that at the moment they are not succeeding and I see this visit to Jamaica as a bit of grandstanding, which has specifically been planned because they do absolutely nothing which isn’t planned in advance very, very carefully.”

Speculation that the Sussexes deal with Netflix won’t be renewed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose with Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet Holness at the premiere of ‘Bob Marley One Love’ in Kingston, Jamaica | Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Fitzwilliams is referring to the duke and duchess’s appearance at the Bob Marley: One Love movie premiere in Kingston, Jamaica on Jan. 23. There wasn’t a long list of Hollywood celebrities at the event so the Sussexes made sure to pose for photos with the chief executive of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Brian Robbins, his wife Tracy, and Jamaica’s Prince Minster Andrew Holness.

The photo op with Robbins has fueled speculation the couple’s deal with Netflix may end as Paramount is one of the company’s streaming rivals.

Regarding Meghan and Harry’s contract and lack of content for Netflix Fitzwilliams said: “The only thing they are doing as far as I can see with Invictus, Prince Harry already had that. So they have not done anything … Will they lose Netflix? The contract runs out in 2025. It is rather bewildering their silence.”