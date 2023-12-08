Commentator Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Only ‘Keeping Their Mouths Shut’ to Try and ‘Trick People’ Into Thinking Something Else

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's refusal to say anything after the release of 'Endgame' is to give the illusion that they're something they're not, according to a royal expert.

Just when it looked like tensions between the royal family and the Sussexes were cooling, new allegations against Prince Harry’s relatives were made in a book titled Endgame. The author, Omid Scobie, denied the duke and duchess’s involvement with the book. However, he has been labeled as Meghan Markle’s “mouthpiece” in the past and many believe she was Scobie’s direct source for Endgame‘s content.

Some have called for Meghan and Harry to counter that and publicly distance themselves from the book, but they haven’t and a commentator says there’s one reason for that.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s silence raises suspicions since they’re usually so vocal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the long walk at Windsor to meet members of the public following Queen Elizabeth IIs death | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

With so many people believing that the information in Endgame came from Meghan or the Sussexes’ camp, their decision not to say anything at all now is raising lots of questions.

PR expert Renae Smith insisted that the couple’s silence sends the wrong message telling Express: “The Sussexes’ choice to remain silent on Endgame raises immediate questions, especially given their history of openly addressing public matters. While Scobie has distanced himself from the Sussexes, their silence on the claims in Endgame is notable.

“Typically vocal on public issues, their lack of response could be misconstrued as an endorsement of the book’s contents. This silence might impact their public image, potentially making them appear untrustworthy to potential partners.”

Commentator says Sussexes want to ‘trick’ people into thinking they’re ‘shiny royals’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after attending the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations | Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal commentator and host of To Di for Daily podcast Kinsey Schofield offered a reason for why the duke and duchess have remained silent on the book since its release.

“I think they are keeping their mouths shut a little bit more and trying to recreate those moments to trick Americans into thinking they are still the shiny royals that Americans are interested in,” Schofield opined.

She then insisted that is not the case anymore and told Talk TV: “At this point, they look like C-list reality stars [and] the big brands that Meghan would like to attract, they are not attracted to the drama that surrounds Harry and Meghan.”

Meghan Markle attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women | Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

Royal biographer Angela Levin agreed and noted that the duchess’s talent agency WME is reportedly “horrified” that Meghan is viewed as the source of the shocking allegations against the royals.

“I’ve never heard any really well-known agency be so clear about what they felt so I think Meghan needs to be very careful because a lot of people have dropped her. This agency has actually said you’ve got to stop moaning, you know, you’ve got to be happy and positive because everyone is getting fed up with it,” Levin explained during a segment on GB News. “It’s going to be very difficult for her to get the kind of glamour she wants and things that make them a lot of money.”