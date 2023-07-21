Find out which late celebrity a royal commentator is comparing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to now and why.

In case you somehow managed to dodge all the news reports over the last several weeks, things haven’t been going that great for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

After Spotify terminated its multi-million deal with the pair, a company executive labeled them “f****** grifters” and threatened to reveal an apparently embarrassing conversation he had with the Duke of Sussex when trying to help him come up with podcast ideas. In addition, the fashion house Dior debunked a claim that it was working with the Duchess of Sussex on any campaign. Moreover, the couple’s six-part Netflix docuseries did not receive an Emmy nomination. And on top of that, there’s been no shortage of rumors that the two are having financial problems and are headed for a divorce.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the volleyball on day two of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark | Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Now, a royal commentator has likened the duke and duchess’s current predicament to that of a celebrity whose life turned into a tragic story.

The celebrity Prince Harry and Meghan were compared to with 3 words

In her news.com.au column, Daniela Elser discussed the Sussexes’ Emmys snub commenting: “The 75th Emmy Awards, with the nominations for TV’s night of nights coming out and revealing that the couple had missed out on a nod for their Netflix series. HBO’s 100 Foot Wave, National Geographic’s Secrets of the Elephants, and the incredible 1619 Project were all among those recognized by the awards, but the Sussexes’ imaginatively named Harry & Meghan did not get a look in.

“This buh-bow bad news is just the latest in a string of blows, snubs, and denouncements that have buffeted the pair of late. And so here we are, only three and a half years after they made a break for it, with the couple’s Hollywood careers appearing to have entered the Anna Nicole Smith phase.”

Elser then used three adjectives to describe that phase calling it: “Concerning. Messy. Fraught.”

Anna Nicole Smith walks the runway at the 2004 Heatherette fashion show | Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

Commentator calls the Sussexes ‘the streaming spares’ for truly being second best

There’s no denying that the Harry & Meghan docuseries did pull in huge numbers for Netflix. Whether you were part of the Sussex Squad watching or hate watching, you were watching and the series became the most-watched documentary in its first week with 81.55 million hours viewed. However, Netflix has since reported that The Tinder Swindler actually holds the No. 1 spot as it racked up 166 million hours watched in its first 28 days.

Elser reacted to that writing: “And yet here comes a second new blow to boot, because it turns out that, in a cruel irony, the Sussexes’ nearly six-hour long series is reportedly not the most-watched doco on the platform — it’s the second. They are streaming spares. Oh fate, you can be a cruel mistress.”

At this point, there’s no telling what’s next for the prince and former Suits star. But it has been reported that in an effort to save their brand and reinvent themselves, they will begin working on separate projects.