Commentator Insists ‘Reality Is Starting to Sink in’ for Prince Harry as King Charles Refuses to Be ‘Emotionally Blackmailed’ Anymore

According to a royal commentator, the harsh "reality is finally sinking in" for Prince Harry now that he "eroded" any chance of having a meaningful relationship with his father again.

When Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced in 2020 that they were stepping down from their roles within the royal family, no one expected things to get so bad between the Sussexes and Harry’s relatives. But after public mudslinging in interviews, a docuseries, and books the duke’s relationships with some of his family members seem to be severed beyond repair.

One person just about everyone thought Harry could always make amends with though was his father King Charles. However, given all that has transpired, it appears that won’t happen now and a commentator believes “reality is starting to set in” for the Duke of Sussex.

Palace sources say King Charles won’t be ’emotionally blackmailed’ by Prince Harry

Prince Harry greeting his father King Charles as they arrive to attend the ‘International Year of The Reef’ meeting | Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images

There have been reports that over the last several months Prince Harry has been using his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the ongoing battle with his family.

It was even alleged in the book Endgame by Omid Scobie that after King Charles evicted Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage, the duke called his father and said: “Don’t you want to see your grandchildren?”

In November, it was reported that Harry had his kids video chat with Charles on the monarch’s 75th birthday. Whether that actually did take place has not been confirmed. The Sussexes then hinted that they would accept an invitation from the king to spend Christmas at Sandringham and would likely bring their children along. But now with fresh attacks circulating following the release of Endgame, which many believe came directly from Meghan and Harry, the monarch is done playing games.

A palace source told The Sun that “The king has said that will not be emotionally blackmailed by his own son. He is not concerned by the book and remains full of energy.”

King Charles III and Prince Harry attend a Commemoration of the Centenary of the Battle of the Somme at The Commonwealth War Graves Commission Thiepval Memorial | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Commentator says ‘reality setting in’ for Harry after ‘thinking he can have it all’

During an appearance on Sky News, British columnist and commentator Esther Krakue talked about Harry’s severed ties with his father and other royals. She believes that “reality is finally starting to set in” for the prince.

“At the end of the day Prince Harry has effectively eroded any sort of possibility of any meaningful relationship with his family,” she opined, adding, “I really think that’s a reality that’s starting to sink in. I really don’t understand on what planet he thinks his behavior over the last few years would be conducive to any sort of relationship with his family.

“Most people are saying if they had a family member that behaved in the way Meghan and Harry have, there’s no relationship there to be salvaged. I really think [Harry] deluded himself into thinking he can have it all.”