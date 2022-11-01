Commentator Questions Why Prince Harry Is Still ‘Full of Resentment’ and ‘Clings to the Past’ Despite Getting Everything He Wanted for Future

Prince Harry stepped down as a senior royal in 2020 and after a few interviews with comments that painted the royal family in a terrible light, he announced that he was publishing a memoir. Now with more information about the much-anticipated book titled SPARE, the Duke of Sussex‘s biographer is wondering why he’s still “clinging on to the past” and “full of resentment” when he supposedly got everything he wanted.

Prince Harry at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Royal expert says Prince Harry seems to still ‘cling on to the past’

In 2017, author Angela Levin spent time with Prince Harry when she interviewed him for the biography titled Harry: A Biography of a Prince, which was released in 2018. Following his exit, Levin has offered commentary on the prince she met who she says is like a different person today.

In a column for Sky News Australia, she questioned why Harry can’t seem to let go out of the past and is “full of resentment.”

Levin wrote: “The country was thrilled when aged 33 [Harry] found the woman he wanted to marry. Yet five years on he seems to cling on to the past, which simply can’t be changed. Can it really be how he thinks of himself? He has a wife he worships and the freedom he longed for — so why is he still seemingly full of resentment and determination to get his own back?”

Harry’s biographer also found it interesting that he chose to use “spare” for the title of his memoir since the word does not have a “derogatory connotation when used in the context of royal households.”

The duke’s friends and exes reportedly didn’t want to be part of his book

Prince Harry attends We Day U.K. charity event with then-girlfriend Cressida Bonas and others | Karwai Tang/WireImage

RELATED: Prince Harry’s Biographer Accuses ‘Compassionate’ Meghan Markle and the Duke of ‘Not Behaving With Compassion’

When it was first announced that Prince Harry was writing a tell-all memoir, there were several reports that his Eton and army buddies were nervous over what he might say about them in his book. The Daily Mail was told by one source that “If Harry slams any of his old school and military buddies in his new book, they have pledged to break ranks to tell their story.”

Now though, The Sun reported that some of his old pals and even ex-girlfriends were asked to speak about intimate aspects of Harry’s life for his book after being told for years to avoid talking to the media.

The publication’s insider said: “Harry did reach out. Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it but ultimately most said ‘No.’ It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now he wants them to when he needs their help.”

Before Meghan Markle, Harry’s most high-profile relationships were with Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas. It is not clear at this time if either or both of the women were approached for the book.

What Harry’s ‘SPARE’ memoir promises

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.



SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/L0I4CT4flH pic.twitter.com/iqdBjBwkWE — Random House Group (@randomhouse) October 27, 2022

RELATED: Royal Commentator Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Trust Very Few People’ and ‘Their World Is Lonely’

So what can readers expect from SPARE? According to Harry’s publisher Penguin Random House: “For Harry, this is his story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

In promoting the book the publisher also brought back the memory of Prince Harry and Prince William walking behind their mother Princess Diana’s coffin on the day of her funeral in 1997.

“It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last,” the press release said.