Commentator Says Jewelry Queen Elizabeth Gave Kate Compared to What She Gave Meghan Proves Duchess Never Made It to the ‘Royal Bling Ring’

During her time as a senior royal, Meghan Markle donned some beautiful jewels just like other women in the family did.

But now a commentator is claiming that none of the jewels Queen Elizabeth II gave the Duchess of Sussex even compare to what she gave to the Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton). Here’s more on that and the very special pieces that are part of Meghan’s collection.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2018 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Some of the exquisite jewels Kate’s been spotted wearing

Journalist Daniela Elser, who writes for the New Zealand Herald and news.com.au, has pointed out some of the major differences between the jewels Kate has been wearing from the queen and the pieces Meghan has been sporting from the late monarch.

In Elser’s article titled “Kate Middleton’s expensive jewellery highlights painful truth for Meghan Markle,” she points out some of the jewels Prince William’s wife has been photographed wearing lately.

Elser noted that at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, Kate had on a pair of earrings that were made using pearls gifted to the queen for her 1947 wedding by the Hakim of Bahrain. Queen Elizabeth had worn those earrings herself several times. The Princess of Wales was also seen with a four-row pearl and diamond choker around her neck during a Remembrance event.

Kate Middleton photographed during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey | Samir Hussein/WireImage

The princess’s jewelry is worth a lot more than the duchess’s

When it comes to Meghan’s jewels, Elser explained: “[At the funeral] Meghan also paid tribute to Her Majesty by similarly wearing a pair of diamond and pearl earrings that had been given to her by her grandmother-in-law.”

The commentator then compared those earrings to the ones Kate wore from the late queen writing: “Same same but not at all. Look at images of the royal WAGs side-by-side and the vast discrepancy is obvious. While Kate’s pair are honking great pieces that on anyone else you would assume are plastic fakes they are so large, Meghan’s pair, while elegant and a very thoughtful gift from the late nonagenarian, are comparatively tiddly.”

Elser added that Meghan’s sister-in-law’s jewelry is valued “at more than the gross GDP of a small country.”

Meghan Markle photographed at Westminster Abbey during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

RELATED: What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection

Meghan might have gotten more elaborate jewels if she didn’t step down

Elser concluded her piece by opining: “Maybe, if Meghan and Harry had stayed put in the U.K., this jewelry situation might have changed and the Duchess of Sussex might have ended up, like Kate, Camilla and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, regularly adding sparkle to her outfit du jour with a few baubles from the official horde. (Lord only knows how many diamonds, rubies, emeralds and sapphires they really have squirreled away in the palace.) But, Meghan never quite made it into the royal bling ring.”

What the duchess does have in her jewelry collection are a lot of pieces that previously belonged to the late Princess Diana including a gold cuff bangle, a Cartier watch, and a stunning aquamarine ring. The emerald-cut aquamarine ring was given to Diana by her friend, Lucia Flecha de Lima, in 1996. She wore it on two different occasions before her tragic death in 1997. More than two decades later, Prince Harry gave it to his bride to wear for their wedding reception.

However, to Elser’s point, we know who owns Princess Diana’s most famous and recognizable piece of jewelry which is that 12-carat sapphire engagement ring.