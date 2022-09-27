Commentator Says Kate Middleton Isn’t Going to Give Meghan Markle ‘Time of Day’

It seems Kate Middleton doesn’t want anything to do with Meghan Markle. A commentator says the Princess of Wales hasn’t wanted to give her sister-in-law the “time of day” since feeling “betrayed” by the 2021 Oprah interview.

One of the most significant moments in Meghan’s interview came when Oprah asked about tabloids claiming she made Kate cry. Meghan denied it, saying the “reverse” actually took place. As in, Kate made her cry.

According to Kinsey Schofield, royal expert and To Di For Daily podcast host, this part of the two-hour interview contributed to Kate wanting nothing to do with Meghan.

“Meghan showed Catherine exactly who she is during that Oprah interview,” Schofield told Fox News Digital.

“The Princess of Wales isn’t going to give Meghan the time of day now,” she explained. Meanwhile, Meghan “has no reason” to “fear” Kate because she has a “kind heart.”

Meghan Markle’s likely aware a friendship isn’t going to happen

Being friends with Kate probably isn’t likely, something Schofield thinks Meghan is aware of.

“I think Meghan knows that she looked petty dragging Catherine during the Oprah interview and probably recognizes that she is no longer worthy of her friendship,” she said. At the same time, Meghan’s “oblivious” to the consequences because she’s “so completely self-consumed.”

“Meghan betrayed their trust over something so insignificant,” the podcast host added, referring to Kate and Prince William.

Meanwhile, Meghan described the incident as a “turning point.” She told Oprah: “The narrative with Kate, which didn’t happen, was really, really difficult and something that I think, that’s when everything changed, really.”

She recalled how Kate made her cry over flower girl dresses during a “really hard week of the wedding.” Meghan also said the Duchess of Cambridge apologized with a note and flowers.

Although Meghan forgave Kate, the Suits alum found it challenging to get past what happened after. “What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do but that happened to me,” she told Oprah.

Comments ‘crushed’ Prince William, resulted in ‘worst animosity’ between him and Prince Harry

“A lot of horrible things were said during the Oprah interview, but what crushed Prince William was the fact that Harry would allow any criticism of his wife, the Princess of Wales, on international television,” Schofield said.

Kate was said to have felt “mortified” by what happened. Meanwhile, according to Schofield, that particular “exchange” caused the “worst animosity” between the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex.

“That exchange about ‘crying’ has created the worst animosity between the brothers because Harry knows how much bullying and harassment Catherine endured for nearly 10 years before she got married,” she said.

Most recently, Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II following the monarch’s Sept. 8 death. In the days leading up to the funeral, the foursome greeted crowds outside Windsor Castle.

