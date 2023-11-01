Royal commentator talks about the only role Meghan Markle is known for and why she and Prince Harry must be "humbled" now.

When she met Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was a working actor who starred in the legal drama Suits. She left her acting career behind to marry the prince. But after stepping down from their roles within the royal family, the pair announced that they were going to forge new career paths.

After a rough few months in 2023 that included Spotify pulling the plug on Meghan’s podcast deal, the pair got a dose of reality and realized that you still have to work for your money in Hollywood even if you have a royal title attached to your name. Now, one commentator is trying to figure out why the pair thought things would be so easy for them.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in the legal drama ‘Suits’ | Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue didn’t mince words recently when she gave her opinion of Meghan and why she believes the retired actor overestimated herself and what she had to offer.

“Meghan Markle is just a B-list actress known for one role,” Krakue told Sky News. “She’s not a bio-chemist or a doctor or anything really of substance. She’s just someone who plays pretend for a living and somehow that made the couple think that they have so much to offer.”

The commentator added that Meghan and Harry must be “humbled by reality” now.

“I think they’ve really been humbled by the reality of all this,” Krakue opined. “So has Netflix because I don’t suspect [the company] will get their money’s worth with that $100 million deal they signed with the couple.”

What future projects could be in the works for the Sussexes

Meghan Markle attends a reception ahead of the start of the Invictus Games The Hague | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

While Meghan and Harry aren’t as marketable as they once were, they still need to make money to afford a certain lifestyle and reportedly have some future projects in the works.

There are reports that Meghan is looking to sign another deal with a streaming service after the cancellation of her Spotify podcast. There’s also been chatter that she may revive her lifestyle blog The Tig and make a return to social media as well as the small screen. The latter though isn’t for a starring role but rather an appearance with Prince Harry on an episode of The Kardashians.

As for Netflix, part of the duke and duchess’s agreement is to produce more content. One series Meghan had in the pipeline titled Pearl was axed before plans for the show even got underway. The Sussexes struck gold with their docuseries Harry & Meghan about their relationship and time as working royals. They followed that up with the documentaries Live to Lead and Heart of Invictus. Both, however, failed to crack Netflix’s Top 10.

The duo recently purchased the rights to the book Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune. The best-selling novel is about two people who meet in their 30s and how one character loses a parent in a car crash during childhood and deals with post-partum depression and other mental health issues. There’s no word yet on who could star in the film.