If the Duchess of Sussex were to apologize to the royal family the Prince and Princess of Wales still may not forgive her, according to one commentator.

The rift between the royal family and the Sussexes is something that has played out in public like a soap opera for years now. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, called out Britain’s most famous family claiming that they were treated unfairly while they were working royals.

But at some point, their narrative started rubbing a lot of people the wrong way and the duke and duchess were called out for playing the victims and whinging about living in palaces and being royalty. Moreover, some saw the Sussexes as trying to seek revenge and doing everything they could to make the monarchy look bad in not only interviews but in Harry’s book and their Netflix docuseries.

Through everything, no one has publicly apologized. But who should? One royal commentator says Meghan should apologize even though she won’t get forgiveness from everyone.

Prince Harry says the royals must apologize and admit what they did wrong

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II | Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In January 2023, Prince Harry went on a media tour to promote his tell-all memoir Spare.

In a 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, the prince was asked about the possibility of reconciling with his family. The duke replied: “The ball is very much in their court, but Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong. But every time we ask that question no one is telling us the specifics of what we did wrong.”

In another interview to promote his book, Harry told ITV journalist Tom Bradby that he wants his family (King Charles and Prince William) back, but they must agree to sit down and have a conversation with him. He then reiterated what he said to Cooper that “the ball is in their court” before adding, “There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

Then in a third interview, the Duke of Sussex spoke to The Telegraph and insisted that his family needs to apologize to him and Meghan publicly and admit what they did wrong saying: “You know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean. It was all so avoidable. But they just couldn’t help themselves.”

Commentator says Meghan ‘must apologize’ and admit what she did wrong

Despite what Harry said about a willingness to publicly apologize, in the same breath he acknowledged that he and Meghan haven’t because they don’t know what they should apologize for. And on the other side, you have a family whose motto is to stay silent on private matters and therefore have no plans to make a public apology. However, it’s widely thought that the head of the royal family is the person hurting the most in all this as many royal watchers believe King Charles wants a reconciliation with his youngest son.

YouTuber and royal commentator Patricia Demetriou (also known as PDina) says that for a reconciliation to happen though Harry’s wife would have to admit her wrongs explaining: “If [Meghan] can’t move forward and apologize and see her wrongs, the relationship that Charles wants with his son will never happen … and that’s very sad.”

PDina also opined that while Charles may desperately want to reconcile with Harry, there may be no way to “move forward” with the Sussexes. She also doesn’t think Prince William and the Princess of Wales are ready to forgive or forget. “[The rift] could be repaired but not if Harry continues with his wife, unfortunately,” PDina said (per Express), adding, “I just don’t think William and Catherine will want to reconcile.”

And when speaking to US Weekly’s Royally US, PDina concluded: “I think Harry will always be welcomed, he is loved by his father, but there is clearly a problem with [Meghan] who I think has caused a divide within this family.”