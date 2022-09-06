Commentator Says Meghan Markle’s One Young World Speech Made ‘No Sense’ to ‘Young People’ in the Audience: ‘Me, Me, Me’

Meghan Markle gave a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 2022 One Young World Summit on Sept. 5, 2022.

Her remarks lasted approximately seven minutes, during which time she spoke about her history with the organization, being a parent, and more.

Some commentators have since criticized Meghan Markle’s speech, calling it a “me, me, me” display and having a “severe lack of content.”

Meghan Markle has come under fire for her 2022 One Young World Summit speech. Since addressing the crowd at the Sept. 5 opening ceremony, some royal commentators have called her remarks self-centered and devoid of substance. Ahead, find out more about the Duchess of Sussex’s speech that kicked off her and Prince Harry’s four-day return to the U.K. and Germany.

Meghan Markle’s speech at the 2022 One Young World Summit opening ceremony

Meghan delivered a seven-minute speech at the 2022 One Young World Summit opening ceremony, per Newsweek. She took the stage in Manchester, England, with the Duke of Sussex nearby as she addressed the crowd.

It’s “very good to be back in the U.K.” she began after visiting England in June 2022 during Platinum Jubilee weekend. Meghan went on to detail her connection to the charity dating back to 2014. She recalled being invited to be a counselor as “the girl from Suits” before continuing her involvement in 2016 and 2019.

Additionally, Meghan discussed how, since becoming a mother, her world view has “expanded exponentially.” She also touched on being “thrilled” to have Harry with her. Finally, she addressed the young leaders directly, telling them “your time is now” before officially declaring the summit open.

Meghan Markle missed the mark with ‘young people’ at the 2022 One Young World Summit, according to a royal commentator

The Duchess of Sussex’s body language at the opening ceremony may have been confident, however, some commentators have criticized Meghan’s speech for falling flat. Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun it didn’t seem to resonate with the “young people” in attendance.

“I can’t visualize or comprehend how the 2,000 young people understood a word of what she was talking about,” the Prince Philip Revealed author said.

“It made no sense,” Seward continued. “It was all about her and related everything to herself. I don’t think she knew what she was talking about. It was just ‘me, me, me’ and praising herself.”

The Sun also noted Meghan referenced herself 54 times during the speech.

The 2022 One Young World Summit speech had a ‘severe lack of content,’ a royal author says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Speaking to Mail Online, royal author Phil Dampier described Meghan as “wanting to sound sincere” during her keynote speech. In his opinion, her remarks lacked substance. “There was a severe lack of content in what she was saying,” he said.

‘If she met most members of the public in the UK she wouldn’t get good reception,” he later added. “But on stage with an audience that tends to be on her side, or is inclined to support her, she could get away saying very little and being applauded for it.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue their four-day trip with a Sept. 6 stop in Germany before returning to the U.K. for their final charity events.

