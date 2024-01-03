Two people who many believe are more than happy to have welcomed in the new year are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after 2023 didn't end well for them.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle garnered a lot of attention in 2023, but much of it wasn’t the headlines they wanted. A few months after the fallout from the duke’s memoir Spare was their story about a “near-catastrophic car chase” through Manhattan that no one else could back up. Then in June, Spotify canceled the duchess’s podcast and ended their multi-million partnership before a company executive labeled the couple as “f****** grifters.” On top of that, the Sussexes were mocked by multiple comedians and the TV shows South Park and Family Guy.

The pair still had a chance to do something to try and end the year on a high note. But instead a book by Omid Scobie, the same author who wrote the Sussex-friendly biography Finding Freedom, released another book titled Endgame that didn’t do the prince and his wife any favors. According to a royal commentator, the stories that were released in that book are the ones Meghan and Harry didn’t want to get out.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen at the wheelchair basketball final during the Invictus Games | Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan landed on the ‘Biggest Losers’ list

The Sussexes’ year ended with The Hollywood Reporter placing them on of the “Biggest Losers of 2023” list. And royal editor Rebecca English believes Endgame “dug up issues and scandals from months and years ago that the House of Windsor as a whole, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, would have preferred to remain far from the spotlight.”

On the Mail+’s Palace Confidential, English said of the book: “It’s raised uncomfortable situations that the family were really hopeful of trying to bury, and I include Harry and Meghan in that. I remember after the whole furor around Spare, and before that the Netflix documentary and all of the interviews, one member of their team briefing very grandly that this was the end of their look-back projects.

“That’s what they said, we are entering this new era, and now we are focusing on our future, our own self-generated stuff rather than stuff about the royal family. And they haven’t done any royal family-related projects. So I get the impression they were really hoping to start to move forward, slightly naively I think. Then obviously the Scobie book blew that all up and brought back a lot of what we have been discussing about the beginning of the year. So the trouble is, I think, that it has laid this uncomfortable situation again out for public scrutiny.”

New projects on the horizon for 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at the 2023 Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, Germany | ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Now that we’ve entered 2024, will Meghan and Harry turn a new leaf and focus on projects that don’t have to do with bashing the duke’s relatives? According to a psychic, the answer to that question is yes.

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity psychic and astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. She also predicted that before 2023 concluded we would see Meghan in a commercial, and on Dec. 19 the duchess was featured in an ad via Instagram for the coffee company Clevr. Now, Honigman has revealed that the duchess will jump into some other new projects this year.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie Honigman said: “Meghan’s Tarot cards for the year are red-hot and fiery, indicating an active and entertaining 2024. The Strength card, which is associated with the sign of Leo, Meghan’s sign, comes up for her year. It says that she won’t shy away from new challenges, and she’ll embrace new projects which will be offered to her.

“The Tower card represents house moves and new beginnings, and it indicates the duchess’s desire to establish herself in an arena where she can find better opportunities for her creative career. It also shows that the actress will take an interest in property.”