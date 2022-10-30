Commentator Slams Meghan Markle’s Tribute to Queen: ‘We Should Just Forget You Trashed the Royal Family on Oprah?’

GB News host Nana Akua didn’t hold back about Meghan Markle during a recent episode. Akua responded to how Meghan praised Queen Elizabeth in an interview with Variety, pointing to how she previously “trashed the royal family.”

During an Oct. 22 episode of GB News, Akua shared her thoughts about how Meghan praised the queen in a recent interview. “What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts,” Meghan told Variety. “Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like.”

Meghan added, “I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.”

The Duchess of Sussex also shared details about her relationship with the queen. “I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate,” she said.

“And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family,” Meghan added.

Meghan previously ‘trashed the family,’ correspondent points out

Akua pointed out that Meghan’s tribute to the queen was interesting, given how Meghan aired some royal family dirty laundry in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“So we should just forget that you trashed the family on Oprah by putting it out there that someone in the royal family was a racist?” Akua asked.

“And if my memory serves me correctly, I believe the queen’s extremely polite and measured response to that was that ‘Recollections may vary,'” the correspondent added.

“Meghan talks about how her California friends had gathered around her to support her after that ghastly interview,” Akua shared. “She said, ‘It’s like they knew exactly what I needed to feel in that moment. It meant and still means so very much to me, the power of sisterhood and female support can never be underestimated.’”

The corresponded added, “Shame you didn’t think that about and relate that to your own family and in fact, your actual sister.”

Correspondent says list of advice for Meghan would ‘take too long’

Akua touched on some other problematic areas. In response to being asked about “misconceptions” about her, Meghan explained, “I think that what happens, looking in from the outside, when there is this much noise, is that you become dehumanized.”

The correspondent said, “Look, you keep going out with a load of claptrap. I could give you a few reminders, but it’ll take too long,” she said. “OK. Remember the one about not being a prince? Or what about the Lion King one, the rejoicing in the streets? And what about the Sussex survivors club? They can’t all be making it up.”

Akua continued, “And then there’s all the climate preaching whilst flying around the world in private jets.”

She added, “At least though we are being spared more acting. Meghan Markle also revealed that she won’t be going back into that again. Thank God. It was bad enough the first time. But she has, however, promised to help anybody who is planning to play her in a role.”

