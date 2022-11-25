Commentator Slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Receiving Award for ‘Heroic Stance Against Structural Racism’ in Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being honored with the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award partly for their fight against “structural racism” in the royal family. One royal commentator slammed the couple, asking, “What have they actually done” to receive the award.

Commentator Peter Ford shared his thoughts about the Sussexes’ award on Australia’s The Morning Show, pointing out how Harry and Meghan are earning an award for basically “attacking their own family.”

Ford noted that Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter Kerry Kennedy, who runs the human rights organization, said the Sussexes are receiving the award for their “heroic stance against structural racism within the royal family.”

Ford didn’t hold back, saying, “That’s why they are getting it. Let’s be blunt about this, they are now going up to collect awards for attacking their own family.”

He continued, “This is the same family who they were scratching at the door like cats to get to the queen’s deathbed. Once again we come back to this thing where they want it both ways.”

"What have they actually done?"

Ford added, “Whether Kerry Kennedy has spoken inappropriately, I guess we’ll have to see if she corrects herself. She’s had 24 hours and she hasn’t done that.”

The correspondent noted that even Kennedy family members are puzzled and saying, “I don’t know why they’re getting it.”

He noted, “They are great at putting out press releases and they’re great with the gunner — am I gonna do this, am I gonna do that?”

Ford added, “But what have they actually done? Really, what have they actually done? … You know, fighting racism is not putting out an untested claim on Oprah Winfrey, where you’re not even willing to name the person. That seems to be the extent of challenging racism within the royal family.”

Kerry Kennedy praised Harry and Meghan’s ‘heroic’ efforts

Kennedy told Spanish news outlet El Confidencial the reasons why the Sussexes are receiving the award. “They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health,” Kennedy said.

“They knew that if they did this there would be consequences, that they would be ostracised, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it,” she continued.

Kennedy added, “They have done it anyway because they believed they couldn’t live with themselves if they didn’t question this authority. I think they have been heroic in taking this step.”

Royal biographer says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview earned the award

During a Nov. 21 discussion on TalkTV, royal biographer Angela Levin pointed out how Harry and Meghan’s award honor seems to be based solely on the Sussexes’ Oprah interview.

“It’s all from Oprah Winfrey’s interview … there was absolutely packed with lies and they’ve never come out and said who the person was who wonders of the color of Archie’s skin,” Levin said.

She added, “But he could have said, what’s the color of his hair going to be? That’s not a racist comment.”

Levin also shared her belief that people are sick of the Sussexes. “I hope that they’re getting too big for their ambitions and it will all go pop,” she said. “I think we’ve all had enough. Really, it’s true.”