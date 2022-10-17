Commentator Slams ‘Sad’ Meghan Markle for Airing Royal Family Dirty Laundry 

A TV commentator didn’t hold back in her criticism of how Meghan Markle has aired the royal family’s dirty laundry publicly. According to the commentator, “you shouldn’t go blabbing” about your personal family business.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

Australian TV commentator Kerri-Anne Kennerley discussed Meghan’s habit of discussing private family matters in interviews, telling Daily Mail Australia, “I find it very, very sad that [Meghan] has to publicly wash dirty linen in public. I just… I would never do that to my family.”

She continued, “Meghan seems to think that the world should know all the ins and outs and deeply personal things that are said within family walls. Whether you’re a royal or not, they’re deeply personal things in a family.”

According to Kennerley, personal family details shouldn’t be shared with the world. “You shouldn’t go blabbing,” she said, “unless it’s in your own four walls.”

She added, “I don’t care how much money she’s making. It would be unfortunate in any family.”

Commentator warns, ‘don’t blab’ about your family

The correspondent shared that the circumstances of the royals are different from regular non-royal people. “It’s very hard to judge until you’ve been in their shoes for some time,” she explained. “They were brought up differently and that’s just the way it is. You can’t rewrite history.”

Kennerley continued, “I’m very firm on not rewriting history. You can observe and learn, appreciate and decide that can never happen again. Or say, ‘Yes, we have to repeat that.'”

She noted, “Why people think it’s OK to publicly talk about deeply personal family issues, I don’t agree with. But that’s just me, personally.”

Kennerley added, “It’s actually really simple. Don’t blab and b***h about your family!”

Correspondent believes Meghan Markle misunderstood discussion about baby’s skin color

Meghan claimed in her Oprah interview that a member of the royal family made a racist remark when she was pregnant with Archie. Specifically, she said there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,” Meghan explained during the interview. “And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Kennerley said that it likely was not a racist remark at all as people wonder who a baby is “going to look like” when a woman is pregnant.

“The suggestion of racism, to Oprah, about the color of her baby’s skin — you’ve got to be really careful with comments like that,” Kennerley said. “It’s like, ‘Whose eye color are they going to get?’ or what their skin tone is… It’s no more racist than that. And Meghan made such a big deal out of it.”

The commentator added, “Every single family who has a newborn on the way will wonder who the child will take after.”

