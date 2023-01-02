Competition and Intelligence: A Look at the Most Strategic Reality TV Shows

Reality TV has come a long way since the days of Cops and Candid Camera. Now, over the years, reality TV has produced some of the most popular series on television. While some of it lands squarely in the realm of “mindless entertainment,” other shows require strategy, intelligence, and more.

Jeff Probst | Photo by Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

‘Survivor’ was a reality TV game changer when it premiered in 2000

This long-running reality show involves contestants being stranded on a remote island and competing in challenges to win immunity from being voted off. While it may seem like a simple premise, the show requires strategic thinking and social maneuvering to outlast the competition. In 2022, everyone’s heard the phrase, “I didn’t come here to make friends, I came here to win,” millions of times, but when Richard Hatch showed up with that attitude in season 1, it blew people’s minds. He quickly became the villain with his cocky attitude rubbing everyone the wrong way. Regardless, he took home the $1 million prize, and now, 44 seasons later, people love to watch the contestants “outwit, outplay, and outlast” all the others.

‘The Amazing Race’ tests physical and mental endurance, all while literally racing around the globe

In The Amazing Race, teams travel around the world, completing challenges and tasks at various destinations. It requires physical endurance, cultural awareness, and problem-solving skills. Not to mention, all of the contestants are racing against other teams. My anxiety could never, but this reality tv show has been a hit since it began in 2001, following in the footsteps of Survivor. Plus, several well-known names appeared on the series over the years, like Stassi Schroeder from Vanderpump Rules, Joey Chestnut, the famed hotdog-eating champion, and 80s New Kids on the Block heartthrob Jordan Knight.

‘Top Chef’ took the reality TV competition to the kitchen

Not everyone wants to watch people rough it out in nature. Some prefer to keep their strategic skills in the kitchen. Top Chef puts the culinary skills of its contestants to the test with unique recipes and unusual ingredients. You might not think cooking shows ever require any sort of strategy, but the season 19 winner said otherwise. In an interview with Mashed, he said he studied previous seasons of the show like an athlete training for a competition.

“I’m a sports fan, I like all sports and I grew up playing sports. So that sort of competition in me is quite natural. If I get told that I’m going to be doing a competition, and a lot of people will be watching me doing it, then I don’t want to look stupid. I want to make sure that I know what I’m in for and I know what I’m doing. It’s not really studying, I like the show and I watch it anyway. And you can pick up so many things just by watching an episode of Top Chef,” Buddha Lo explained.

‘Shark Tank’ requires the savviest businessmen and women to take it to the next level

The series Shark Tank serves as a great example of reality TV that requires a combo of intelligence, strategy, and business smarts. Contestants can make or break a business venture in an instant with their pitches. Kevin O’Leary, who goes by the nickname “Mr. Wonderful” and reigns as one of the toughest “sharks,” takes no qualms with his bluntness regarding whether or not something has potential. Plus, he won’t hesitate to point out the flaws in someone’s plan. The contestants must show up ready and prepared to make their case for their potential business idea, and they better give it their best shot. The “sharks” are very serious about where they invest their money, and not everyone makes the cut.

Reality TV made its mark in a big way over the last decade, and it only looks to keep progressing. We can’t wait to see what’s in store next.