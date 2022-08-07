Complete Guide to ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: When It Started, Season 6 Details, How to Stream, and More

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunited the original Jersey Shore and continues to entertain fans with new episodes today. Find out when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation got it’s start, plus what’s going on with JSFV Season 6. We also have details about where to stream Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and the original Jersey Shore as well as clarity regarding the Jersey Shore 2.0 spinoff.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Logo | Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

‘Jersey Shore’ spinoff started in April 2018 with the premiere episode ‘What’s in the Bag?’

The original Jersey Shore ran from 2009 until 2012 on MTV. Six years later in 2018, the cast — except for Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola — reunited in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

In the season 1 premiere episode “What’s in the Bag?,” Pauly DelVecchio arrived at the Miami house with a special surprise for his roommates — a Sammi “Sweetheart” doll. In this episode, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s legal battle also comes up.

So far, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has been around for five seasons. Except season 1, each season has been broken into two parts: A and B. Season 2A aired in 2018 and season 2B aired in 2019. Seasons 3, 4, and 5 followed a similar format.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ cast is currently filming season 6

Earlier in 2022, “The Situation” confirmed that JSFV got renewed for two more seasons at MTV. Season 5 premiered in January 2022. The second half of the season is airing at publication. Moreover, the cast is actively filming season 6 of the MTV series, which will likely air sometime in early 2023.

When and where to stream episodes of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air on Thursdays on MTV at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can stream previous episodes through Paramount+, MTV.com, Hulu, and Prime Video. If you’re looking to watch the original Jersey Shore series, you can stream those episodes on Paramount+, Hulu, and Prime Video.

‘JSFV’ wasn’t canceled, but ‘Jersey Shore 2.0’ might be eventually

Jersey Shore 2.0 was announced in May 2022. The series was set to introduce a new group of roommates who would live together in an Atlantic City, New Jersey property for the summer.

When the news broke, the original Jersey Shore cast made a statement about the reboot on social media. “As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see,” they shared in a joint statement on Twitter.

“We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family, and continue to open our lives for the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work, and authenticity to gain viewers.” ‘Jersey Shore’ cast statement, Twitter

Production on "Jersey Shore 2.0" is on hold right now because show producers discovered bigoted social media posts from one of the cast member's relatives … TMZ has learned. https://t.co/93LiI4oqDQ — TMZ (@TMZ) July 16, 2022

Still, 495 Productions continued with the new concept, but not without hitting a few speed bumps. Initially, they had difficulty securing a filming location — Atlantic City didn’t want the same reputation Seaside Heights earned after the original series.

What’s more, according to TMZ, producers had issues casting the reboot series. The outlet reported one cast member was cut after producers found “homophobic and racist social media posts from a relative.”

Despite these issues, MTV has not officially pulled the plug on Jersey Shore 2.0. In that same TMZ report from July 2022, they reported MTV executives were looking to regroup and resume production.

