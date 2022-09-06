A Complete List of Harry Styles’ Movies and TV Show Appearances

Harry Styles is the Grammy Award-winning artist behind Harry’s House. He also portrays a character in the MCU, enjoyed a cameo on iCarly, and stars in the 2022 release Don’t Worry Darling. Here’s what we know about every movie and television show starring the “Watermelon Sugar” singer.

Harry Styles acted in 2022’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ alongside Florence Pugh

Harry Styles attends the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival | John Phillips/Getty Images

Weeks after the release of Harry’s House, Styles performs in Don’t Worry Darling, which premieres in theaters on Sept. 23, 2022. In this psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde, Styles acted as Jack Chambers, a husband working in a unique, suburban, experimental community.

He appeared alongside a-list actors like Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine. Florence Pugh portrayed Styles’ housewife, Alice. Don’t Worry Darling cast members attended the Venice Film Festival premiere, even if there was some lingering drama between Wilde, Pugh, and Styles.

The ‘iGo One Direction’ episode of ‘iCarly’

As one of Nickelodeon’s most popular television shows, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik appeared on iCarly. The “iGo One Direction” episode began with Gibby dressed in a colorful suit. Could that be because the One Direction members would star on iCarly? Maybe.

After an announcement from Sam, the boy band appeared on the web series, rehearsing their hit single “What Makes You Beautiful” and getting offered a foot massage from Gibby.

After Styles accidentally drinks from Carly’s water bottle, he catches her Jungle Worms, threatening the group’s performance on iCarly. Sam even brought out her butter sock during the sitcom episode.

Harry Styles acted as Alex in 2017’s ‘Dunkirk’

Styles acted in Dunkirk the same year his self-titled album premiered. There, Styles portrayed a British soldier named Alex, fighting amid World War II from the perspectives of the land, sea, and air. This was the first film featuring Styles as a major actor, with the performer pausing his acting career to release Fine Line.

Harry Styles appeared as Eros/Starfox in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

As his debut in the MCU, Styles acted as the god of love and sex (and the brother of Thanos), Eros, in Marvel’s Eternals. The actor didn’t appear until the after-credits scene, talking with Makkari and Thena about the location of the other Eternals.

Future Marvel films will include Styles as Starfox. However, the specifics regarding the Eternals and their relationship with the Avengers are still unclear. Aside from promoting Don’t Worry Darling, Styles is busy performing concerts in conjunction with Love On Tour. In September 2022, the artist hosted multiple shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

According to IMDb, Styles is also scheduled to appear as Tom Burgess in My Policeman. The completed project tells the story of a policeman who begins a same-sex relationship in 1950s Britain despite it being illegal.

