Concert Review: Eloise Leaves Fans in ‘Wanderlust,’ Teases Her Yet-to-Be-released Album, and Performs Her ‘Meanest Song Yet’

Eloise isn’t at The Plaza anymore. She’s traveling to Los Angeles, San Fransisco, Washington D.C., and, most recently, Brooklyn, New York. Here’s Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s review (and recap) of Eloise’s final concert along her 2022 North American tour.

Eloise released ‘Somewhere In-Between’ in 2021

Eloise performs at Heaven on November 26, 2021 | Lorne Thomson/Redferns via Getty Images

Situated on the same independent label as Bruno Major (with some songs produced by the “Easily” artist), Eloise envokes a jazzy, nostalgic, almost wistful sound in her original music. That’s especially true of the 2021 release Somewhere In-Between.

“At long last, my mini-album Somewhere In-Between is out in the world for you all to listen to it,” Eloise tweeted. “I poured my heart and soul into writing and singing these songs as did @MrBrunoMajor into the production. I can’t thank you all enough for your undying support and love.”

She even caught the attention of Jacob Collier, a musician known for his complex, rule-breaking arrangements. Eloise’s biggest draw is her lyrics — honest, emotional, and even romantic. Her music feels like falling in love, even if she claims they come from a place of misery.

Eloise performed new songs ‘Therapist’ and ‘Pretend’ at Elsewhere in New York

Especially live, her voice is clear and captivating. This October, she headlined a concert at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, New York, highlighting her surprise single and performing tracks from her yet-to-be-released album.

That includes the “meanest song she’s ever written,” titled “Therapist,” even though she reassured the audience she was a nice person. She intermittently paused to discuss the meaning behind songs, sharing the reason why “Trick of the Moon” is so short — and still connects with so many listeners.

“In 2018 I put out my first EP and I was 18 and I’d written those, basically, four songs, and they were the songs you heard,” Eloise told the audience. “And I spent a really long time after that not being able to write a thing and convincing myself that that was it. My songwriting days were over.”

“I think that part of the reason I didn’t write was that I was very happy,” she continued. “If any of you are songwriters you know, it’s very hard to write when you’re happy… I managed to squeeze out some misery.”

Added props to Eloise for choosing an opener to be appreciated by musicians. Tiny Habits mentioned they attend Berklee College of Music and it absolutely showed with perfectly practiced harmonies and a cover of “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac — a smart choice considering their vocal style.

Although this headlining show was one of her final concerts of 2022, Eloise is an artist to watch in the indie scene, carving a unique space with each original song.

Eloise released songs ‘Subside,’ ‘You, Dear,’ and recently, ‘Pretend’

Even with a small discography, Eloise’s storytelling resulted in millions of Spotify streams. One of her most popular releases, “Left Side,” details a haunting breakup — even if the narrator hasn’t moved on just yet.

“But someday I will heal, I’ll grow another heart,” Eloise sings. “And I guess until then, I’ll endure the falling apart / I’ll learn to love the quiet and forget what was said / And maybe one day I’ll return to the left side of my bed / Where lies the blood I bled, where I lost my head, to you.”

Earlier this October, the songwriter released “Pretend.” To learn more about Eloise’s future projects, fans can visit her website.

RELATED: Review: Stevie Nicks Conjures Magical Performance at Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Music Festival